Navratri

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Chennai Ennore Power Plant Accident : चेन्नई में पावर प्लांट में मचान गिरने से 9 की मौत, 5 घायल

Advertiesment
हमें फॉलो करें Chennai thermal power plant scaffolding collapses at thermal plant

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

चेन्नई , मंगलवार, 30 सितम्बर 2025 (20:49 IST)
तमिलनाडु की राजधानी चेन्नई में मंगलवार शाम को एक बड़ा हादसा हुआ। एन्नोर थर्मल पावर प्लांट की नई साइट पर निर्माण कार्य के दौरान मचान गिर गई।  साइट पर काम कर रहे कई मजदूर उसी में दब गए। हादसे में अब तक 9 मजदूरों की मौत हो चुकी है। वहीं कई गंभीर घायल हैं, जिन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।  मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक 10 लोग घायल हुए हैं।
एन्नोर थर्मल पावर प्लांट चेन्नई में स्थित एक कोयला आधारित बिजली संयंत्र है। इसे 1970 में स्थापित किया गया था। इसकी क्षमता 450 मेगावाट है।
30 फुट से नीचे गिरे
मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक मजदूर मचान पर चढ़कर काम कर रहे थे, तभी एकाएक मचान भरभराकर नीचे गिर पड़ी। करीब 30 फुट से मजदूर नीचे गिरे और तेज आवाज हुई। आवाज सुनकर साइट पर अलग-अलग जगहों पर काम कर रहे अन्य मजदूर भी पहुंच गए।
 
ALSO READ: PPF, Samriddhi Yojana और NSC पर ब्याज दर घटी या बढ़ी, दिवाली से पहले सरकार का फैसला
 
 
अवाडी पुलिस कमिश्नर ने बताया कि थर्मल पावर प्लांट में मचान गिरने का सही कारण अभी पता नहीं चल पाया है। मौके पर राहत-बचाव कार्य जारी है। हादसे की जांच की जा रही है। इनपुट एजेंसियां Edited by : Sudhir Sharma

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

यूपी में श्री अन्न की खरीद एक अक्टूबर से होगी

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
नवरात्रि विशेष
Shorts
फोटो
Reels