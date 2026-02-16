Hanuman Chalisa

भिवाड़ी फैक्ट्री में आग का तांडव: 7 मजदूर जिंदा जले, रेस्क्यू जारी

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

भिवाड़ी , सोमवार, 16 फ़रवरी 2026 (12:10 IST)
Rajasthan News in Hindi : भिवाड़ी के खुशखेड़ा करौली इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया की केमिकल फैक्ट्री में भीषण आग लगने से 7 मजदूरों की मौत हो गई। कई दमकल गाड़ियों ने आग पर काबू पाया। हादसे की जांच के आदेश दे दिए गए हैं।
 
यह दर्दनाक  हादसा खुशखेड़ा करौली इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया में सोमवार सुबह करीब साढ़े नौ बजे हुआ। घटना के समय फैक्ट्री में करीब 25 मजदूर काम कर रहे थे। ज्वलनशील सामान के कारण आग अंदर तेजी से फैल गई थी। इस वजह से आग ने भयावह रूप ले लिया। इस वजह से लोगों को निकलने का समय नहीं मिला।
 
आग की सूचना मिलने पर दमकल की कई गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची। डेढ़ घंटे की कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया लिया। घटनास्थल से 7 शव बरामद किए गए हैं। बुलडोजर से मलबा हटाया जा रहा है।
 
घटना के बाद लापता लोगों के परिजन जले हुए गोदाम के बाहर जमा हो गए। आग लगने के कारणों का पता लगाने के लिए जांच शुरू कर दी गई है। कंपनी की ओर से अभी तक कोई आधिकारिक बयान सामने नहीं आया है।
