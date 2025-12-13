rashifal-2026

मेसी का इवेंट बना हंगामा, स्टेडियम में गुस्साए फैंस ने की तोड़फोड़, मेसी को कड़ी सुरक्षा में बाहर निकाला गया [VIDEO]

कृति शर्मा
, शनिवार, 13 दिसंबर 2025 (13:13 IST)
Lionel Messi Tour India : कोलकाता के साल्ट लेक स्टेडियम (Salt Lake Stadium) में लियोनेल मेसी का टूर स्टॉप हंगामे में बदल गया। अव्यवस्था और खराब इंतजामों से नाराज हजारों फैंस का गुस्सा स्टेडियम के अंदर फूट पड़ा, जिसके बाद तोड़फोड़ और बवाल की स्थिति बन गई। शनिवार को बड़ी रकम देकर टिकट खरीदने वाले दर्शक मेसी को ठीक से देख भी नहीं पाए। मेसी करीब 10 मिनट के लिए मैदान पर आए, लेकिन वीआईपी, आयोजकों और सुरक्षा घेरे में ही रहे। न तो उन्होंने खेला और न ही फैंस को साफ झलक मिली।


लियोनेल मेसी के एक प्रशंसक ने कहा, “यह कार्यक्रम बिल्कुल ही भयानक था। वह सिर्फ़ 10 मिनट के लिए आए। उनके चारों तरफ़ नेता और मंत्री घिरे हुए थे। हम कुछ भी नहीं देख पाए। उन्होंने न तो एक भी किक मारी और न ही कोई पेनल्टी ली। उन्होंने कहा था कि शाहरुख ख़ान को भी लाया जाएगा, लेकिन किसी को नहीं लाया गया। वह 10 मिनट आए और चले गए। इतना पैसा, भावनाएँ और समय बर्बाद हो गया। हम कुछ भी नहीं देख सके…”
 
जैसे ही मेसी को जल्दबाज़ी में स्टेडियम से बाहर ले जाया गया, दर्शकों का सब्र टूट गया। स्टैंड्स में बैठे कई फैंस ने मैदान में बोतलें फेंकी, बैनर और होर्डिंग्स फाड़े और प्लास्टिक कुर्सियों को नुकसान पहुँचाया।

कुछ दर्शकों ने बैरिकेड तोड़कर मैदान में घुसने की भी कोशिश की, हालात काबू में लाने के लिए पुलिस को काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। सोशल मीडिया पर सामने आए वीडियो में स्टेडियम के अंदर अफरा-तफरी और तोड़फोड़ साफ दिखी।

फैंस का आरोप है कि पूरा इवेंट सिर्फ वीआईपी और सेलिब्रिटीज तक सीमित रहा, जबकि आम दर्शकों को नजरअंदाज कर दिया गया। कई लोगों ने इसे खराब प्लानिंग और धोखे भरा आयोजन बताया।

हालात बिगड़ते देख मेसी को तय समय से पहले ही एयरपोर्ट रवाना कर दिया गया, जिससे कोलकाता में उनका दौरा विवादों के साये में खत्म हुआ।
 
दिन की शुरुआत लेक टाउन स्थित श्रीभूमि स्पोर्टिंग क्लब में जश्न के माहौल के साथ हुई, जहां लियोनेल मेसी ने वर्चुअली 70 फुट की प्रतिमा का अनावरण किया। इस मौके पर पश्चिम बंगाल के मंत्री सुजीत बोस और बॉलीवुड अभिनेता शाहरुख खान भी मौजूद रहे।
 
मेसी का कार्यक्रम आगे मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी और पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान सौरव गांगुली से मुलाकात का था, लेकिन स्टेडियम में हुए हंगामे और सुरक्षा कारणों के चलते उन्होंने अपने बाकी कार्यक्रम रद्द कर दिए। इसके बाद मेसी तय समय से पहले ही कोलकाता एयरपोर्ट के लिए रवाना हो गए और हैदराबाद के लिए निकल गए।
 

