Festival Posters

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






ढाका में भारतीय महिला कबड्डी टीम ने चीनी ताइपे को हराकर बरकरार रखा विश्वकप

Advertiesment
हमें फॉलो करें Dhaka

WD Sports Desk

, मंगलवार, 25 नवंबर 2025 (12:07 IST)
भारत ने बांग्लादेश के ढाका में महिला कबड्डी वर्ल्ड कप 2025 का टाइटल जीतने के लिए फाइनल में चीनी ताइपे को 35-28 से हराया। यह भारतीय महिला कबड्डी टीम का लगातार दूसरा वर्ल्ड कप खिताब है, इससे पहले 2012 में बिहार के पटना में होस्ट किया गया पहला एडिशन भी जीता था। भारत ने 13 साल पहले फाइनल में इस्लामिक रिपब्लिक ऑफ ईरान को हराया था।

दूसरे महिला कबड्डी वर्ल्ड कप के सभी मैच ढाका के शहीद सुहरावर्दी इंडोर स्टेडियम में हुए। भारत ने वर्ल्ड टाइटल के लिए मुकाबला करने वाली 11 कबड्डी टीमों को लीड किया। टूर्नामेंट में होस्ट बांग्लादेश, चीनी ताइपे, जर्मनी, ईरान, केन्या, नेपाल, पोलैंड, थाईलैंड, युगांडा और ज़ांज़ीबार दूसरे देश थे।
भारत अपने शुरुआती तीन ग्रुप मैच जीतकर महिला कबड्डी वर्ल्ड कप के सेमीफ़ाइनल के लिए क्वालिफ़ाई करने वाली पहली टीम बन गई। उन्होंने ईरान को 33-21 से हराकर फ़ाइनल में जगह बनाई।चीनी ताइपे ने सेमीफ़ाइनल में होस्ट बांग्लादेश को हराकर फ़ाइनल के लिए क्वालिफ़ाई किया।

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

सचिन,सहवाग से लेकर विराट तक ने अभिनेता धर्मेंद्र को दी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजली

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
धर्म संग्रह
Shorts
फोटो
Reels