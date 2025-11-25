ढाका में भारतीय महिला कबड्डी टीम ने चीनी ताइपे को हराकर बरकरार रखा विश्वकप

भारत अपने शुरुआती तीन ग्रुप मैच जीतकर महिला कबड्डी वर्ल्ड कप के सेमीफ़ाइनल के लिए क्वालिफ़ाई करने वाली पहली टीम बन गई। उन्होंने ईरान को 33-21 से हराकर फ़ाइनल में जगह बनाई।चीनी ताइपे ने सेमीफ़ाइनल में होस्ट बांग्लादेश को हराकर फ़ाइनल के लिए क्वालिफ़ाई किया।
From being the inaugural champions in Patna (2012) to reclaiming the crown after 13 long years… our girls have done it again!— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) November 25, 2025
With a solid 35–28 win over Chinese Taipei, India stands tall as the Women's Kabaddi World Cup Champions once more.
