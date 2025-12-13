rashifal-2026

कोलकाता में Messi का कार्यक्रम हुआ Messy, ममता बनर्जी ने बवाल के बाद मांगी माफी [VIDEO]

कृति शर्मा
, शनिवार, 13 दिसंबर 2025 (14:36 IST)
Lionel Messi in India Goat Tour : पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी (Mamata Banerjee) ने सॉल्ट लेक स्टेडियम में लियोनेल मेसी के हालिया कार्यक्रम में हुई बदइंतजामी पर गहरी चिंता जताई और मेसी सहित सभी फैंस से माफी मांगी। उन्होंने X (पूर्व ट्विटर) पर लिखा, “आज सॉल्ट लेक स्टेडियम में हुई अव्यवस्था से मैं बेहद परेशान और शॉक्ड हूं मैं हजारों खेलप्रेमियों और फैंस के साथ कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने जा रही थी, लेकिन हालात नियंत्रण से बाहर थे।”
 
उन्होंने कहा कि उन्होंने मेसी और उनके फैंस से व्यक्तिगत तौर पर माफी मांगी है और स्थिति की जांच के लिए एक कमेटी बनाने की घोषणा की। इस कमेटी की अध्यक्षता रिटायर्ड जस्टिस अशिम कुमार राय करेंगे, जबकि चीफ सेक्रेटरी और होम एवं हिल अफेयर्स के अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव सदस्य होंगे। ममता बनर्जी ने कहा, “कमेटी पूरी घटना की जांच करेगी, जिम्मेदारों को तय करेगी और भविष्य में ऐसी घटनाओं से बचने के उपाय सुझाएगी।”

स्टेडियम में हालात बिगड़े, मेसी को जल्दी निकाला गया
 
कोलकाता के सॉल्ट लेक स्टेडियम में मेसी का GOAT टूर स्टॉप हंगामे में बदल गया। खराब crowd management और बेतरतीब व्यवस्था के चलते हजारों फैंस नाराज हो गए। स्टैंड्स में बैठे कुछ लोगों ने पोस्टर फाड़े, बोतलें फेंकी और कुर्सियों को नुकसान पहुंचाया। कुछ फैंस ने बैरिकेड तोड़कर मैदान में घुसने की कोशिश की, जिसे रोकने के लिए पुलिस को कड़ी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। फैंस ने कहा, “नेताओं और आयोजकों से घिरे रहने की वजह से हम मेसी को देख ही नहीं पाए।”



मेसी को महज 10 मिनट के लिए ही स्टेडियम में देखा जा सका। उन्होंने कोई फुटबॉल एक्टिविटी नहीं की और सिर्फ वीआईपी और आयोजकों के घेरे में ही रहे। कई फैंस ने इसे खराब प्लानिंग और धोखे भरे आयोजन के रूप में बताया। एक फैन ने कहा, “हमने भारी टिकट खरीदकर मेसी को देखने की उम्मीद की थी, लेकिन 10 मिनट में ही सब खत्म हो गया। हमने कुछ भी नहीं देखा।”
 
हालात बिगड़ते देख मेसी को तय समय से पहले ही एयरपोर्ट रवाना कर दिया गया। इसके चलते उनका कोलकाता दौरा विवादों और नाराजगी के बीच खत्म हो गया।

दिन की शुरुआत रही खास, लेकिन स्टेडियम में सब कुछ उलझ गया
 
दिन की शुरुआत लेक टाउन स्थित श्रीभूमि स्पोर्टिंग क्लब में हुई, जहां मेसी ने 70 फुट की वर्चुअल स्टेचू का अनावरण किया। इस मौके पर पश्चिम बंगाल के मंत्री सुजीत बोस और बॉलीवुड अभिनेता शाहरुख खान भी मौजूद रहे। मेसी का कार्यक्रम आगे मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी और पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान सौरव गांगुली से मिलने का था, लेकिन स्टेडियम में हंगामे और सुरक्षा कारणों से उनके बाकी कार्यक्रम रद्द कर दिए गए।
 
GOAT इंडिया टूर का सफर जारी
 
लियोनेल मेसी का GOAT इंडिया टूर 13 दिसंबर से कोलकाता से शुरू हुआ। 2011 के बाद भारत लौटे मेसी के साथ इंटर मियामी के साथी खिलाड़ी लुइस सुवारेज़ और रोड्रिगो डी पॉल भी मौजूद रहे। यह टूर चार शहरों में तीन दिनों तक चलेगा और इसमें फैंस के लिए मीट एंड ग्रीट और खास इवेंट्स शामिल हैं।

