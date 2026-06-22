Lucknow Coaching Center Fire : लखनऊ में बड़ा हादसा, कोचिंग-कम-गेमिंग जोन में भीषण आग, 14 की मौत, CM योगी ने कहा- दोषियों को छोड़ा नहीं जाएगा

#WATCH | Aligarh: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says, "I have just received information regarding an incident in Lucknow. Some children have been caught in a fire incident there, resulting in their tragic deaths. While the administration is engaged in relief operations, this… pic.twitter.com/ia8hE9YGqf— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2026
लखनऊ के अलीगंज इलाके में सोमवार को एक कोचिंग-कम-गेमिंग जोन में भीषण आग लगने से अफरा-तफरी मच गई। मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक इसमें 13 लोगों की मौत की आशंका जताई गई है। ????https://t.co/H9DkCv5U0A#lucknow #fire #aliganj #coaching #video pic.twitter.com/xJ2IxOP0C5
— Webdunia Hindi (@WebduniaHindi) June 22, 2026उन्होंने अधिकारियों से फंसे हुए लोगों को जल्द से जल्द सुरक्षित बाहर निकालने और घायलों को बेहतर चिकित्सा सुविधा उपलब्ध कराने को कहा है। मुख्यमंत्री ने अधिकारियों को हाईअलर्ट पर रहने और प्रभावित लोगों को हरसंभव सहायता उपलब्ध कराने के भी निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने हादसे पर चिंता व्यक्त करते हुए घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना की है।
PM Modi anguished by the loss of lives in a fire accident in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured pic.twitter.com/u9nKkvd8tp— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2026
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak breaks down as he speaks on the Lucknow coaching institute fire incident.
उत्तर प्रदेश के डिप्टी सीएम ब्रजेश पाठक के मुताबिक अग्निकांड में 12 से 13 लोगों की मौत हुई है। मृतकों के परिजनों को 2-2 लाख और घायलों को 50-50 हजार की आर्थिक मदद का ऐलान किया गया है। Edited by : Sudhir Sharma
He says, "I have seen 14 bodies with my own eyes." pic.twitter.com/WuLhFpXIUw— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2026