कोलकाता में हाई वोल्टेज ड्रामा, बैलेट बॉक्स से टेम्परिंग का आरोप और आमने-सामने BJP-TMC, EC ने क्या कहा

#WATCH | West Bengal Elections 2026 | Police deployed outside the strong room in Kolkata. Counting of votes to be held on 4th May. pic.twitter.com/00hpvvczGa— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2026
❗️ALARMING❗️— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 30, 2026
This is the murder of democracy in broad daylight.
CCTV footage has exposed how @BJP4India, in active collusion with the @ECISVEEP, is opening ballot boxes without the presence of any relevant party stakeholders. This is gross electoral fraud being committed openly… pic.twitter.com/aSe36kGKPI
Victory is Certain!— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 30, 2026
Smt. @MamataOfficial has assured every leader, party worker, booth agent of the Trinamool Congress, and the Maa-Mati-Manush of Bengal that the Trinamool Congress is returning for a historic 4th term. Bengal refuses to bow to the Bohiragotos of Delhi and… pic.twitter.com/6xvuKP89wb
#WATCH | West Bengal Elections 2026 | Police deployed outside the strong room in Kolkata. Counting of votes to be held on 4th May. pic.twitter.com/00hpvvczGa— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2026