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कोलकाता में हाई वोल्टेज ड्रामा, बैलेट बॉक्स से टेम्परिंग का आरोप और आमने-सामने BJP-TMC, EC ने क्या कहा

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Kolkata strong room controversy
BY: वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
Publish Date: Thu, 30 Apr 2026 (23:40 IST) Updated Date: Thu, 30 Apr 2026 (23:54 IST)
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गुरुवार को उस समय हाई वोल्टेज ड्रामा देखने को मिला जब पश्चिम बंगाल विधानसभा चुनाव के मतदान खत्म होने के एक दिन बाद तृणमूल कांग्रेस (TMC) ने आरोप लगाया कि भाजपा और इलेक्शन कमीशन ऑफ इंडिया मिलकर पार्टी प्रतिनिधियों की गैरमौजूदगी में पोस्टल बैलेट खोलने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं।
 
आरोपों के बाद टीएमसी नेता शशि पांजा और कुणाल घोष मौके पर पहुंचे और कोलकाता के नेताजी इंडोर स्टेडियम स्थित स्ट्रॉन्ग रूम के बाहर धरने पर बैठ गए।  TMC नेताओं का आरोप है कि चुनाव आयोग के अधिकारियों की मौजूदगी में भाजपा ने पार्टी प्रतिनिधियों के बिना बैलेट बॉक्स खोलने की कोशिश की। स्ट्रॉन्ग रूम के बाहर धरने पर बैठे कुनाल घोष ने कहा कि अंदर कुछ लोग पोस्टल बैलेट से छेड़छाड़ कर रहे हैं और वहां TMC का कोई प्रतिनिधि मौजूद नहीं है।
उन्होंने कहा कि आप चुनाव आयोग की लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग और CCTV फुटेज देख सकते हैं, जिसमें कुछ लोग अंदर काम करते नजर आ रहे हैं। हमारे किसी प्रतिनिधि को अंदर नहीं जाने दिया जा रहा। पूरी प्रक्रिया में पारदर्शिता नहीं है। भाजपा अपने लोगों को अंदर भेजकर पोस्टल बैलेट से छेड़छाड़ कर रही है। 
सीसीटीवी फुटेज जारी किए 
इन आरोपों के समर्थन में TMC ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक कथित CCTV वीडियो भी साझा किया, जिसमें दावा किया गया कि चुनाव आयोग की जानकारी और संरक्षण में बैलेट बॉक्स खोले जा रहे हैं। पार्टी ने इसे खुला चुनावी घोटाला करार दिया।
इस पूरे घटनाक्रम से कुछ ही घंटे पहले मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने एग्जिट पोल को खारिज करते हुए TMC कार्यकर्ताओं से ईवीएम की सुरक्षा करने की अपील की थी। उन्होंने कहा था कि ईवीएम बदले जाने की साजिश हो सकती है, इसलिए मतगणना पूरी होने तक कार्यकर्ता सतर्क रहें और काउंटिंग टेबल न छोड़ें।

चुनाव आयोग ने आरोपों पर क्या कहा 

चुनाव आयोग ने इन आरोपों पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए कहा कि जिन स्ट्रॉन्ग रूम में ईवीएम रखी गई हैं, वे पूरी तरह सुरक्षित और सील हैं। चुनाव आयोग के अधिकारियों ने स्पष्ट किया कि बैलेट की अलग-अलग श्रेणियों में छंटाई स्ट्रॉन्ग रूम के कॉरिडोर में रिटर्निंग ऑफिसर्स की निगरानी में की जा रही है।

भाजपा ने टीएमसी के आरोपों पर क्या कहा 

भाजपा ने टीएमसी के आरोपों को सिरे से खारिज कर दिया है। पार्टी का कहना है कि ममता बनजी की पार्टी हार की आशंका के चलते अफवाहें फैला रही है। भाजपा नेता तपस राय ने कहा कि हम स्ट्रॉन्ग रूम की निगरानी के लिए अपने दो लोगों को तैनात करेंगे। यहां तीन-स्तरीय सुरक्षा व्यवस्था मौजूद है। टीएमसी सिर्फ अपनी हार का माहौल तैयार करने के लिए भ्रम फैला रही है। Edited by : Sudhir Sharma

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About Writer वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ डेस्क पर हमारे स्ट्रिंगर्स, विश्वसनीय स्रोतों और अनुभवी पत्रकारों द्वारा तैयार की गई ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट्स, स्पेशल रिपोर्ट्स, साक्षात्कार तथा रीयल-टाइम अपडेट्स को वरिष्ठ संपादकों द्वारा सावधानीपूर्वक जांच-परख कर प्रकाशित किया जाता है।.... और पढ़ें

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