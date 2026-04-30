बंगाल में EVM की सुरक्षा को लेकर BJP-TMC कार्यकर्ताओं में टकराव, कोलकाता में स्ट्रांग रूम के बाहर ममता बनर्जी का धरना

#WATCH | West Bengal | Security forces deployed in Kolkata after BJP leaders, along with workers, arrived at the spot where TMC leaders Shashi Panja and Kunal Ghosh are sitting on a dharna outside the strong room, alleging that attempts are being made by BJP and ECI officials to… https://t.co/HLCEHzzeSG pic.twitter.com/wSHWVbBIdp— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2026
❗️ALARMING❗️— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 30, 2026
This is the murder of democracy in broad daylight.
CCTV footage has exposed how @BJP4India, in active collusion with the @ECISVEEP, is opening ballot boxes without the presence of any relevant party stakeholders. This is gross electoral fraud being committed openly… pic.twitter.com/aSe36kGKPI