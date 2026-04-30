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बंगाल में EVM की सुरक्षा को लेकर BJP-TMC कार्यकर्ताओं में टकराव, कोलकाता में स्ट्रांग रूम के बाहर ममता बनर्जी का धरना

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mamata banerjee attacks bjp in delhi
BY: वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
Publish Date: Thu, 30 Apr 2026 (21:30 IST) Updated Date: Thu, 30 Apr 2026 (22:12 IST)
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एक्जिट पोल के बाद 4 मई को नतीजों से पहले पश्चिम बंगाल में तकरार शुरू हो गई है। टीएमसी ने ईवीएम स्ट्रांग रूम के बाहर धरना दिया। ममता बनर्जी ने भी स्ट्रांग रूम के बाहर धरना दिया। MC नेता शशि पांजा और कुणाल घोष नेताजी इंडोर स्टेडियम के बाहर स्ट्रॉन्ग रूम के सामने धरने पर बैठे। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि BJP और ECI अधिकारी पार्टी के संबंधित प्रतिनिधियों की मौजूदगी के बिना बैलेट बॉक्स खोलने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं।
ALSO READ: Exit Poll : टुडेज चाणक्य एग्जिट पोल में BJP 192 सीटों पर आगे, TMC को बड़ा झटका
कुणाल घोष ने कहा कि आप चुनाव आयोग की लाइवस्ट्रीमिंग और CCTV कैमरे में देख सकते हैं कि कुछ लोग अंदर काम कर रहे हैं। हमारा कोई भी प्रतिनिधि अंदर नहीं है। वे हमें अंदर नहीं जाने दे रहे हैं। वे हमसे दूसरे उम्मीदवारों से बात करने के लिए कह रहे हैं। हम दूसरे उम्मीदवारों की ज़िम्मेदारी क्यों लें?
शशि पांजा ने कहा कि हमें चिंता है। कोई हेरफेर नहीं होना चाहिए। हमें यह सब क्यों नहीं दिखाया जा रहा है? 
इससे पहले ममता बनर्जी ने आरोप लगाया है कि मतगणना से पहले ईवीएम बदली जा सकती हैं और टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं से सतर्क रहने की अपील की है। उन्होंने एग्जिट पोल के अनुमानों को भी खारिज करते हुए कहा कि मीडिया संस्थानों पर भाजपा के पक्ष में नतीजे दिखाने के लिए दबाव डाला गया है।
एग्जिट पोल में भाजपा को बढ़त मिलने के एक दिन बाद जारी वीडियो संदेश में ममता बनर्जी ने दावा किया कि चुनाव में भाजपा की पूरी मशीनरी विफल रही है। उन्होंने टीएमसी उम्मीदवारों से कहा कि वे मतगणना के दिन अपनी-अपनी सीटों पर कड़ी निगरानी रखें।
ममता बनर्जी ने कहा, “ईवीएम को मतगणना केंद्रों तक ले जाते समय बदलने की साजिश रची गई है। जब तक मैं प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के जरिए न कहूं, तब तक काउंटिंग कैबिन नहीं छोड़ें। शांति बनाए रखें और मुझ पर भरोसा रखें। भरोसा रखें कि टीएमसी ही सत्ता में आ रही है।” Edited by : Sudhir Sharma

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About Writer वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ डेस्क पर हमारे स्ट्रिंगर्स, विश्वसनीय स्रोतों और अनुभवी पत्रकारों द्वारा तैयार की गई ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट्स, स्पेशल रिपोर्ट्स, साक्षात्कार तथा रीयल-टाइम अपडेट्स को वरिष्ठ संपादकों द्वारा सावधानीपूर्वक जांच-परख कर प्रकाशित किया जाता है।.... और पढ़ें

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