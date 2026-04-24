हुगली नदी में पीएम मोदी का नौका विहार, फोटोग्राफी भी की, गंगा को बताया बंगाल की आत्मा

पीएम मोदी ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, 'हर बंगाली के लिए, गंगा एक बहुत ही विशेष स्थान रखती है। यह कहा जा सकता है कि गंगा बंगाल की आत्मा में बहती है। उनका दिव्य जल एक पूरी सभ्यता की कालजयी भावना को संजोए हुए है।'
গতকাল সন্ধ্যায়, হাওড়া থেকে কলকাতা পর্যন্ত দীর্ঘ রোড-শো'র সময় হাওড়া ব্রিজের ওপর ছিলাম। আর আজ সকালে, হুগলি নদী থেকে এই ব্রিজকে দেখলাম! pic.twitter.com/UQgblRsetj— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2026
Some more glimpses from the banks of the Hooghly.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2026
Tried my hand at photographing this great river. Also caught a close glimpse of the Vidyasagar Setu and Howrah Bridge. pic.twitter.com/S6Nq6r2xOc
For every Bengali, the Ganga occupies a very special place. One can say that the Ganga flows through the soul of Bengal. Her divine waters carry the timeless spirit of an entire civilisation.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2026
This morning in Kolkata, I spent some time on the banks of the Hooghly river, an… pic.twitter.com/I3Y0gsFl3E