Hanuman Chalisa

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






हुगली नदी में पीएम मोदी का नौका विहार, फोटोग्राफी भी की, गंगा को बताया बंगाल की आत्मा

Advertiesment
PM Modi Hooghly river
BY: वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
Publish Date: Fri, 24 Apr 2026 (10:06 IST) Updated Date: Fri, 24 Apr 2026 (10:18 IST)
google-news
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कोलकाता में हुगली नदी में नौका विहार किया और नाविकों के साथ ही सुबह की सैर करने वालों से भी मुलाकात की। उन्होंने कहा कि हर बंगाली के मन में गंगा की खास जगह है। गंगा बंगाल की आत्मा में बसती है। ALSO READ: ममता का किला बनाम भाजपा का Silent दांव, क्या 91 लाख वोटर्स का 'शॉक' पलट देगा बाजी?
 
पीएम मोदी ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा, 'हर बंगाली के लिए, गंगा एक बहुत ही विशेष स्थान रखती है। यह कहा जा सकता है कि गंगा बंगाल की आत्मा में बहती है। उनका दिव्य जल एक पूरी सभ्यता की कालजयी भावना को संजोए हुए है।'
उन्होंने कहा कि आज सुबह कोलकाता में, मैंने हुगली नदी के तट पर कुछ समय बिताया, जो मां गंगा के प्रति आभार व्यक्त करने का एक अवसर था। नाविकों से मिलने का भी अवसर मिला, जिनका मेहनती स्वभाव सराहनीय है, साथ ही सुबह की सैर करने वालों से भी मुलाकात हुई। हुगली के तट पर, पश्चिम बंगाल के विकास और महान बंगाली लोगों की समृद्धि की दिशा में काम करने की हमारी प्रतिबद्धता को फिर से दोहराया। ALSO READ: बंगाल में बंपर वोटिंग के पीछे क्या वजह? ममता बनर्जी या BJP- किसे मिलेगा फायदा
प्रधानमंत्री ने एक्स पर इसकी तस्वीरें और वीडियो भी शेयर किए हैं। इन तस्वीरों के साथ पीएम मोदी ने लिखा कि हुगली की कुछ और झलकियां। इस महान नदी में नौका विहार के दौरान मैंने फोटोग्राफी में भी हाथ आजमाया। साथ ही विद्यासागर सेतु और हावड़ा ब्रिज को भी नजदीकी से कैमरे में कैद किया। 
 
गौरतलब है कि पश्चिम बंगाल में पहले चरण की 152 सीटों पर रिकॉर्ड मतदान के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी दूसरे चरण की सीटों पर चुनाव प्रचार के लिए बंगाल आए हुए हैं। वे आज यहां दमदम और जाधवपुर में चुनावी सभाएं करेंगे।
edited by : Nrapendra Gupta

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:
About Writer वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ टीम
वेबदुनिया न्यूज़ डेस्क पर हमारे स्ट्रिंगर्स, विश्वसनीय स्रोतों और अनुभवी पत्रकारों द्वारा तैयार की गई ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट्स, स्पेशल रिपोर्ट्स, साक्षात्कार तथा रीयल-टाइम अपडेट्स को वरिष्ठ संपादकों द्वारा सावधानीपूर्वक जांच-परख कर प्रकाशित किया जाता है।.... और पढ़ें

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
धर्म संग्रह
Shorts
फोटो
Reels