अफगानिस्तान के घटिया मैनेजमेंट की हुई फजीहत, राशिद खान को रखा अंधेंरे में

In the 38th over, Afghanistan could've reached the Super Four if Fazalhaq Farooqi had scored:

- Four at 37.2

- Six at 37.3, 37.4 or 37.5

- A single to allow Rashid Khan to finish the game



The No. 11 instead blocked two balls, getting out off the third #AsiaCup2023 #SLvAFG pic.twitter.com/99UD1vXBbF