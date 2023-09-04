Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

IndvsNep : 'कोहली-कोहली' के नारे सुन गुस्सा हुए गौतम गंभीर, दर्शकों दिखाई उंगली

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
, सोमवार, 4 सितम्बर 2023 (21:09 IST)
GautamGambhir BJP MP Trending with IndvsNep :  क्रिकेट के मैदान में गौतम गंभीर और विराट कोहली के बीच अनबन के वीडियो कई बार सामने आए हैं। कहा जाता है कि सांसद गौतम गंभीर की विराट कोहली के साथ में कम ही बनी है। आईपीएल के मैच में भी दोनों के बीच कहासुनी हो गई थी। एशिया कप  के Pallekele International Stadium में खेले जा रहे भारत-नेपाल मैच के दौरान का यह वीडियो सामने आया है।
 
अब गंभीर के गुस्से का एक नया वीडियो सामने आया है। गंभीर का यह वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। इसमें दिख रहा है कि दर्शक जब गंभीर के सामने 'कोहली-कोहली' के नारे लगाते हैं तो वे दर्शकों को मीडिल फिंगर दिखाते हैं। 
 
एशिया कप में नेपाल-भारत मैच में बारिश ने बाधा डाली। करीब 45 मिनट तक मैच रुका रहा। दोनों टीमें डगआउट और चेंजिंग में थी। तभी गंभीर साइट स्क्रीन के सामने से गुजरते दिखाई दिए।
इसी दौरान दर्शकों ने 'कोहली-कोहली' के नारे लगाए। तभी गंभीर ने दर्शकों की ओर तुरंत controversial gesture दिखाया, जो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। 
फिर दी सफाई : वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद गौतम गंभीर ने इस पूरे मामले पर मीडिया को बयान दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि वे उन दर्शकों की तरफ इशारा कर रहे थे, जो भारत विरोधी और कश्मीर को लेकर नारे लगा रहे थे।  Edited By : Sudhir Sharma

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

"पड़ोसियों से प्यार करना बुरी बात नहीं चाचा" पाकिस्तान से विराट को देखने आई फैन का मेसेज [Watch]

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos