PM मोदी से लेकर राहुल गांधी ने भारतीय टीम को दी पाक पर जीत की बधाई

मोदी ने जीत के मिनटों बाद ही ट्वीट में कहा ,‘‘ टीम इंडिया ने आज एशिया कप 2022 के मैच में शानदार प्रदर्शन किया। टीम ने जबर्दस्त कौशल और धैर्य का प्रदर्शन किया। उन्हें जीत पर बधाई।’’
#TeamIndia put up a spectacular all-round performance in today’s #AsiaCup2022 match. The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2022
What a superb start by Team India at the #AsiaCup2022.
गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने ट्वीट किया ,‘‘एशिया कप में भारतीय टीम की शानदार शुरूआत। बहुत ही रोमांचक मुकाबला । इस शानदार जीत पर टीम को बधाई।’’
This was such a nail-biting match. Congratulations to the entire team for this amazing victory. Keep it up! pic.twitter.com/MyNOkILkeh— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 28, 2022
What a thriller of a match! Well played, #TeamIndia
कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट किया ,‘‘ क्या रोमांचक मैच था। भारतीय टीम ने शानदार प्रदर्शन किया। खेलों की खूबसूरती यही है कि यह कैसे देश को प्रेरित और एकजुट करते हैं। जबर्दस्त हर्ष और गर्व की अनुभूति।’’
The beauty of sports is how it inspires and unites the country - with a feeling of great joy & pride. #AsiaCup2022— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 28, 2022