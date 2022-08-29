Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

PM मोदी से लेकर राहुल गांधी ने भारतीय टीम को दी पाक पर जीत की बधाई

सोमवार, 29 अगस्त 2022 (00:16 IST)
नई दिल्ली: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने रविवार को भारतीय टीम को एशिया कप के मैच में पाकिस्तान पर जीत की बधाई देते हुए कहा कि टीम ने जबर्दस्त कौशल और धैर्य का प्रदर्शन किया।भारत ने दुबई में खेले गए मैच में पाकिस्तान को पांच विकेट से हराया।भारत ने आज एशिया कप 2022 के इस मुकाबले में हार्दिक पांड्या के 33 रन पर तीन विकट के हरफनमौला प्रदर्शन की बदौलत पाकिस्तान को पांच विकेट से मात दी। भारत ने 148 रन का लक्ष्य दो गेंदे शेष रहते ही हासिल कर लिया।
मोदी ने जीत के मिनटों बाद ही ट्वीट में कहा ,‘‘ टीम इंडिया ने आज एशिया कप 2022 के मैच में शानदार प्रदर्शन किया। टीम ने जबर्दस्त कौशल और धैर्य का प्रदर्शन किया। उन्हें जीत पर बधाई।’’

गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने ट्वीट किया ,‘‘एशिया कप में भारतीय टीम की शानदार शुरूआत। बहुत ही रोमांचक मुकाबला । इस शानदार जीत पर टीम को बधाई।’’

कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट किया ,‘‘ क्या रोमांचक मैच था। भारतीय टीम ने शानदार प्रदर्शन किया। खेलों की खूबसूरती यही है कि यह कैसे देश को प्रेरित और एकजुट करते हैं। जबर्दस्त हर्ष और गर्व की अनुभूति।’’

मुख्यमंत्री हेमन्त सोरेन ने एशिया कप में भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम को जीत के लिए हार्दिक बधाई दी

दुबई इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में खेले गए एशिया कप क्रिकेट के आज हुए मैच में पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ 'टीम इंडिया' की शानदार और यादगार जीत पर मुख्यमंत्री हेमन्त सोरेन ने भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम हार्दिक बधाई दी है।

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि यह जीत 'टीम इंडिया' की दृढ़ इच्छाशक्ति, संयम और अनुशासन को समर्पित है। 'टीम इंडिया' ने अपना श्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन से फिर एक बार देशवासियों को जश्न मनाने का मौका दिया है। भारतीय टीम के सभी सदस्यों एवं राज्य तथा देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं!

इससे पहले कांके रोड रांची स्थित मुख्यमंत्री आवास में आज मुख्यमंत्री श्री सोरेन एवं सभी मंत्रीगण तथा विधायकगण ने टेलीविजन के माध्यम से दुबई में आयोजित हो रहे एशिया कप के भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान मैच का लुत्फ उठाया। मौके पर मुख्यमंत्री सहित सभी मंत्रीगण एवं विधायकगण ने तिरंगा झंडा लहरा कर 'टीम इंडिया' की जीत की कामना की।

