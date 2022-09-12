Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

एशिया कप फाइनल में 2 कैच छोड़ने वाले शादाब खान ने ट्वीट कर मांगी माफी

सोमवार, 12 सितम्बर 2022 (18:05 IST)
सोमवार, 12 सितम्बर 2022 (18:05 IST)
दुबई: पाकिस्तान के उप-कप्तान और हरफनमौला शादाब खान ने एशिया कप 2022 के फाइनल में श्रीलंका के खिलाफ हार की जिम्मेदारी लेते हुए देश से माफी मांगी है।शादाब ने सोमवार को ट्वीट किया, “ कैच ही मैच जिताते हैं। मैं इस हार की ज़िम्मेदारी लेता हूं। मैंने अपनी टीम को निराश किया। ”
उल्लेखनीय है कि श्रीलंका ने रविवार को खेले गये फाइनल में पाकिस्तान को 23 रन से मात दी। शादाब ने मैच की पहली पारी में भानुका राजपक्षे के दो कैच छोड़े, जो 45 गेंदों पर 71 रन बनाकर श्रीलंका की जीत के नायक रहे।

पाकिस्तान को हालांकि इस टूर्नामेंट में नसीम शाह के रूप में एक बेहतरीन तेज गेंदबाज मिला, जबकि हारिस रउफ और मोहम्मद नवाज ने भी टीम के लिये महत्वपूर्ण प्रदर्शन किया।

शादाब ने टूर्नामेंट के सकारात्मक पक्षों पर बात करते हुए कहा, “ नसीम शाह, हारिस रउफ, मोहम्मद नवाज और पाकिस्तान की पूरी गेंदबाजी ने बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन किया। मोहम्मद रिजवान ने भी कड़ी लड़ाई की। पूरी टीम ने अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रयास किया। ”

राजपक्षे की निर्णायक पारी की बदौलत श्रीलंका ने पाकिस्तान को 20 ओवर में 172 रन का लक्ष्य दिया था, जिसके जवाब में बाबर आजम की टीम 147 रन ही बना सकी। पाकिस्तान की ओर से मोहम्मद रिजवान ने 55(49) रन जबकि इफ्तिखार अहमद ने 32(31) रन बनाये।

गौरतलब है कि एशिया कप के फाइनल में पाकिस्तानी फील्डर शादाब खान और इफ्तिखार अहमद एक कैच लेने के लिए टकरा गए जिसमें स्पिनर को चोट लग गई। यह वाक्या 19वें ओवर में हुआ जब अर्धशतक बना चुके भानुका राजपक्षे ने हवा में शॉट खेला। इफ्तिखार के हाथ में गेंद आ गई थी लेकिन शादाब के टकराने से गेंद सीमा पार चली गई और छक्का भी लंका की टीम को मिल गया। इस घटना के बाद दोनों ही फील्डर की जम कर ट्रोलिंग हुई।


