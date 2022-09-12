एशिया कप फाइनल में 2 कैच छोड़ने वाले शादाब खान ने ट्वीट कर मांगी माफी

उल्लेखनीय है कि श्रीलंका ने रविवार को खेले गये फाइनल में पाकिस्तान को 23 रन से मात दी। शादाब ने मैच की पहली पारी में भानुका राजपक्षे के दो कैच छोड़े, जो 45 गेंदों पर 71 रन बनाकर श्रीलंका की जीत के नायक रहे।
Catches win matches. Sorry, I take responsibility for this loss. I let my team down. Positives for team, @iNaseemShah, @HarisRauf14, @mnawaz94 and the entire bowling attack was great. @iMRizwanPak fought hard. The entire team tried their best. Congratulations to Sri Lanka pic.twitter.com/7qPgAalzbt— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) September 11, 2022
Whole Pakistan to Shadab:#AsiaCup2022Final
