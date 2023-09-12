Select Your Language

सीधा रन-अप, आक्रामक लय मेरी वनडे सफलता की कुंजी: कुलदीप यादव

, मंगलवार, 12 सितम्बर 2023 (14:01 IST)
Kuldeep Yadav against Pakistan : बाएं हाथ के कलाई के स्पिनर कुलदीप यादव का मानना है कि सीधे Run-Up सहित तकनीक में कुछ बदलाव से उन्हें गेंदबाजी में सुधार करने और वनडे क्रिकेट में सफलता हासिल करने में मदद मिली।
इस 28 वर्षीय खिलाड़ी ने इस साल 14 मैचों में 27 विकेट लिए हैं और वह इस वर्ष वनडे में सर्वाधिक विकेट लेने वाले भारतीय गेंदबाज हैं।
कुलदीप ने एशिया कप सुपर चार में पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ भारत की 228 रन से जीत के बाद संवाददाता सम्मेलन में कहा,‘‘ पिछले साल घुटने के ऑपरेशन के बाद मेरा रन अप काफी हद तक सीधा हो गया और मेरी लय आक्रामक हो गई। पहले गेंद छोड़ने के बाद मेरा हाथ नीचे गिर जाता था लेकिन अब ऐसा नहीं होता है। अब मेरा हाथ बल्लेबाज के सामने होता है।’’
कुलदीप ने कहा कि ऑपरेशन के बाद अपनी दक्षता बढ़ाने के लिए उन्होंने ‘स्पिन और ड्रिफ्ट’ पर काम किया।
 
उन्होंने कहा,‘‘ मैंने इस पर पूरा ध्यान दिया कि मैं अपनी गति खोए बिना अपनी स्पिन और ड्रिफ्ट को बरकरार रखूं। अगर कोई लेग स्पिनर गेंद को गुड लेंथ पर पिच कराता है तो वह फिर लगातार विकेट हासिल कर सकता है। ऐसे में ढीली गेंदों की संख्या कम हो जाएगी और आपके प्रदर्शन में निरंतरता रहेगी।’’
 
कुलदीप ने पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ मैच में 25 रन देकर पांच विकेट लिए जिससे भारत बड़ी जीत हासिल करने में सफल रहा। कुलदीप ने कहा के वह अपने इस प्रदर्शन को हमेशा याद रखेंगे क्योंकि उन्होंने इसे एक चोटी की टीम के खिलाफ हासिल किया है।
उन्होंने कहा,‘‘ संन्यास लेने के बाद मैं हमेशा इस बात को याद रखूंगा कि मैंने पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ पांच विकेट लिए थे। यह मेरे लिए बड़ी उपलब्धि है क्योंकि पाकिस्तान के बल्लेबाज स्पिन को अच्छी तरह से खेल सकते हैं। अगर आप एक ऐसी टीम के खिलाफ अच्छा प्रदर्शन करते हैं जो कि उपमहाद्वीप में स्पिन को अच्छी तरह से खेलती हो तो फिर इससे आप का मनोबल बढ़ता है।’’
 

