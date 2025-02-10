Select Your Language

युवाओं के लिए बड़ा खतरा: डार्क कॉमेडी के नाम पर BeerBiceps का पैरेंट्स को लेकर वल्गर सवाल, हुई कार्रवाई की मांग

युवाओं के लिए बड़ा खतरा: डार्क कॉमेडी के नाम पर BeerBiceps का पैरेंट्स को लेकर वल्गर सवाल, हुई कार्रवाई की मांग
कृति शर्मा
, सोमवार, 10 फ़रवरी 2025 (13:56 IST)
X/ समय रैना के साथ इंडियाज़ गॉट लेटेंट पर रणवीर अलाहबादिया

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversial Comment on Parents : रणवीर अलाहबादिया उर्फ बीयरबाइसेप्स (BeerBiceps) हालही में समय रैना के कॉमेडी शो 'इंडियाज गॉट लैटेंट' में आए थे, यह शो डार्क और कंट्रोवर्सिअल कॉमेडी के लिए जाना जाता है। इस शो में समय रैना के साथ कुछ इन्फ्लुएंसर्स और पॉडकास्टर भी कंटेस्टेंट को जज करते हैं। रणवीर अलाहबादिया अपनी 'ब्लंटनेस' के लिए भी जाने जाते हैं, उन्होंने अपने पॉडकास्ट पर कई राजनेता, अभिषेक और क्रिकेटरों को बुलाया है लेकिन India's Got Latent के दौरान डार्क कॉमेडी मैच करने की कोशिश में उन्होंने माता पिता को लेकर कुछ ऐसा सवाल किया जिसने सोशल मीडिया पर कई तरह के सवाल खड़े कर दिए हैं।

उन्होंने एक कंटेस्टेंट से सवाल किया "'क्या आप अपने माता-पिता को रोजाना सेक्स करते देखना चाहेंगे, या फिर एक दिन उनके साथ शामिल हो जाएंगे ताकि ये हमेशा के लिए बंद हो जाए?'

इस सवाल को सुनकर समय रैना भी शॉक्ड रह गए और कहा कि "क्या हो गया रणवीर भाई को? लगता है इनके पॉडकास्ट के रिजेक्टेड सवाल हैं ये"
 
जहाँ इस सवाल को सुनकर उनके साथ बैठे सभी जज और ऑडियंस अपनी हंसी नहीं रोक पा रहे थे, वहीं, सोशल मीडिया के बड़े सेक्शन को रणवीर का यह सवाल बेहद 'घटिया' और 'अश्लील' लगा। किसी ने तो यह भी कहा कि इनके लिए 'Dark Comedy' का मतलब 'Vulgarity' होता है।

लोगों का कहना है कि जिस तरह आजकल बच्चे और युवा ख़बरों के लिए या एंटरटेनमेंट के मोबाइल का ज्यादा इस्तेमाल करते हैं, अगर ऐसा कंटेंट गलती से इंटरनेट पर 'Algorithm' ने उनतक पहुंचा दिया तो उनके दिमाग पर क्या असर पड़ेगा? या जो लोग इन इन्फ्लुएंसर्स को देख इनसे प्रेरित होंगे, सोचेंगे कि यह सब 'कूल' चीजें हैं और ऐसी मानसिकता को अपनी जिंदगी में अपनाएंगे, सामान्य बनाने की कोशिश करेंगे तो देश के भविष्य में यह युवा किस तरह अपना योगदान दे पाएंगे? अगर ऐसी भद्दी चीजें सामान्य बन गई तो पारिवारिक मूल्यों और डिसेंसी का क्या होगा? 
 
यह वीडियो तेजी से सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है, और तरह तरह के रिएक्शन इस पर आ रहे हैं। एक यूजर ने लिखा 'समय रैना एक हास्य (Comic) है। नॉन-कॉमिक्स वहां जाते हैं और उसके जैसा बनने की कोशिश करते हैं और 'Harebrained बीयरबाइसेप्स' आदमी की तरह सपाट हो जाते हैं। सरकार को ऐसा करने से पहले कॉमिक्स को इसे विनियमित करना चाहिए। यूट्यूब को भी ऐसी चीज़ों पर रोक लगानी होगी क्योंकि YT तेजी से घरों में टीवी स्क्रीन पर चल रहा है।'

 
वहीँ, दूसरे ने लिखा 
"रणवीर अलाहबादिया को जेल होनी चाहिए 
इंडियाज़ गॉट लेटेंट पर प्रतिबंध लगाया जाना चाहिए 
सरकार को तुरंत कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए  
बीयरबाइसेप्स, आपकी टिप्पणी बेहद घृणित थी। डार्क कॉमेडी के नाम पर आप लोग पारिवारिक मूल्यों की हत्या कर रहे हैं।

 
लेखक नीलेश मिश्रा (Neelesh Misra) ने भी अपने सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट कर रणवीर की आलोचना कर लिखा "उन विकृत रचनाकारों (Perverted Creators) से मिलें जो हमारे देश की रचनात्मक अर्थव्यवस्था को आकार दे रहे हैं। मुझे यकीन है कि प्रत्येक के लाखों अनुयायी होंगे। इस कंटेंट को वयस्क कंटेंट (adult content) के रूप में निर्दिष्ट नहीं किया गया है - इसे एक बच्चा भी आसानी से देख सकता है यदि एल्गोरिदम (algorithm) उसे वहां ले जाता है। रचनाकारों या मंच में जिम्मेदारी की कोई भावना नहीं है। मैं इस बात से बिल्कुल भी आश्चर्यचकित नहीं हूं कि डेस्क पर मौजूद चार लोगों और दर्शकों में से कई लोगों ने इसका जश्न मनाया और खूब हंसे।आपने, दर्शकों ने, इसे और इन जैसे लोगों को सामान्य बनाया और जश्न मनाया।


"भारत में मंचों या दर्शकों द्वारा शालीनता को प्रोत्साहित नहीं किया जाता है और निर्माता दर्शकों तक पहुंच और राजस्व के लिए नीचे और नीचे गिर रहे हैं। साधारण, मूर्खतापूर्ण, असंवेदनशील शब्द केवल उबाऊ मूर्ख लोगों के लिए हैं। ये रचनाकार अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता के नाम पर कुछ भी कह सकते हैं और बच सकते हैं।"


कांग्रेस नेत्री सुरप्रिया श्रीनेत (Supriya Shrinate) ने लिखा  "यह रचनात्मक नहीं है, यह विकृत है। 
और हम विकृत व्यवहार (Perverse Behaviour) को सामान्य नहीं बना सकते। 
फैक्ट यह है कि इस बीमार टिप्पणी को जोरदार तालियाँ मिलीं, इससे हम सभी को चिंतित होना चाहिए।

 
राकेश टिकैत ने लिखा "देश में मनोरंजन ओर कॉमेडी के नाम पर जिस तरह से अश्लीलता फूहड़ता परोसी जा रही है क्या सरकार इन सबसे अनभिज्ञ है ना इनको किसान का कोई ख्याल है ना भारतीय संस्कृति,सभ्यता- संस्कारों का प्रधानमंत्री जी ऐसे लोगों को अवार्ड देते है अवार्ड की जगह इन पर तत्काल प्रभाव से कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए"

देखिए X (पूर्व Twitter) पर लोगों के इस सवाल को लेकर रिएक्शन 



कड़ी आलोचना होने के बाद रणवीर अलाहबादिया ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर वीडियो पोस्ट कर मांगी माफ़ी 

