लता मंगेशकर के ‍निधन पर धर्मेन्द्र, विराट, अक्षय सहित सितारों ने क्या कहा

So sad to hear that Lataji is no more, going to miss her so much.End of an Era!Lataji,Nightingale of India,whose voice hs made generations sing,dance & cry wil forever feed our emotion.Heartfelt condolences to Ashaji,family & friends.Nation wil miss her. Om Shanti#LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/eIOUxydQYm— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) February 6, 2022
U will be missed our nightingale. But ur voice shall live with us forever ... #RIPLataji pic.twitter.com/cCrNfj29dG
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 6, 2022
Feb 6 is a dark day for us - the legend who has given us a treasure trove of lilting songs, the Nightingale of India, Lataji, has left us to continue her divine music in heaven It is a personal loss for me as our affection & admiration for each other was mutual pic.twitter.com/zTUjlw9D7y— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 6, 2022
Lataji ..our national treasure no more ..her voice lit up our lives , gave us solace when we were sad , gave strength when we were low..Thank you Lataji and RIPpic.twitter.com/Z2yLedcNdw
— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 6, 2022
So this is what it feels like to lose a part of a nations source of collective pride and joy. It hurts and leaves an indelible void. Sad sad day. RIP Lata ji. pic.twitter.com/QC6SX6f4Ow
— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) February 6, 2022
The whole world is sad , Can’t believe you have left us !!! We will miss you lata ji pray for your soul be in peace. pic.twitter.com/oWOob8pa3T
— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) February 6, 2022
भावपूर्ण श्रध्दांजलीpic.twitter.com/7cFY4nLS80
— Nana Patekar (@nanagpatekar) February 6, 2022
Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice!
Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 6, 2022
मैं निराशावादी नहीं हूँ, लेकिन ये झूठी आशा भी नहीं रखता कि फिर कभी कोई लता मंगेशकर इस धरती पर जन्म लेगी. ऐसे चमत्कार दोहराने में प्रकृति भी अक्षम है. अलविदा दीदी. आज आँखें नम हैं, लेकिन मैं जीवन भर ये सोचकर मुस्कराता रहूँगा कि मेरी क़लम से निकले पहले गीत को दीदी ने आवाज़ दी थी pic.twitter.com/rtOaFCPTZ9
— Manoj Muntashir (@manojmuntashir) February 6, 2022
The Nightingale has returned to her creator.
Lata Mangeshkar gone to eternal sleep but her celestial music and voice will be a matter of pride to all of us till we live.
I mourn and lament the demise of Lata Mangeshkar
Our beloved Didi .@mangeshkarlata @timesofindia pic.twitter.com/Hyioze2nu1
— ANNU KAPOOR (@annukapoor_) February 6, 2022
Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Lata ji. Her melodious songs touched millions of people around the world. Thank you for all the music and the memories. My deepest condolences to the family & the loved ones.
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 6, 2022
Lata Didi jaisa na koi tha,na koi hai aur na koi hoga,Bhagwan unki atma ko shanti de @mangeshkarlata #bharatratna #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/eGcu7s2Rew
— Tabassum (@tabassumgovil) February 6, 2022
The Nightingale of India ,a voice which has resonated with, brought joy and happiness to millions around the world leaves. Heartfelt Condolences to her family and fans. Om Shanti #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/O6gWb27x3s
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 6, 2022
भारतरत्न #LataMangeshkar जी हमारे बीच से कहीं जा ही नहीं सकती।उनकी छवि और उनकी आवाज़ हर भारतीय के दिल और आत्मा में हमेशा के लिए छाई रहेगी।पर शायद ऊपर देवी देवताओं को भी #लतादीदी की आत्मीय आवाज़ सुनने का दिल किया।सो बुला लिया।वैसे मैं आपके Watsapp messages बहुत मिस करूँगा! pic.twitter.com/7UeZYUIutU
— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 6, 2022
“मेरा साया साथ होगा”
आप साथ हैं..आप पास हैं
आप हर दिल में अमर हैं #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/sb1hsH23uj
— Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) February 6, 2022
ऐसे क्यूं लग रहा है के घर की कोई व्यक्ति दूर चली गई है, जिसका सबसे एक अलग नाता था और जिसने सबको कुछ न कुछ दिया है.#LataMangeshkar
— Sumeet Raghvan सुमीत राघवन (@sumrag) February 6, 2022
An icon forever. I will always savour the legacy of her songs. How fortunate were we to have grown up listening to Lataji’s songs. Om Shanti. My deepest condolences to the Mangeshkar family
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 6, 2022