आमिर खान के फैंस ने सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड किया #MissingAamirOnChristmas, जानिए क्या है वजह

आमिर खान के फैंस ने सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड किया #MissingAamirOnChristmas, जानिए क्या है वजह

WD Entertainment Desk

, शुक्रवार, 27 दिसंबर 2024 (17:22 IST)
आमिर खान बॉलीवुड के सबसे बड़े सुपरस्टार्स में से एक हैं, जो अपनी बेहतरीन फिल्मों से दर्शकों को लगातार मनोरंजन देते आए हैं। उनकी फिल्मों का रिलीज होना हमेशा एक खास अवसर बन जाता है, और फैंस उनकी फिल्मों का बेसब्री से इंतजार करते हैं। 
 
खासतौर पर क्रिसमस का त्योहार आमिर खान की फिल्मों के लिए हमेशा खास रहा है, और इस साल बड़े पर्दे पर उनकी अनुपस्थिति को फैंस काफी महसूस कर रहे हैं। जैसे ही देशभर में क्रिसमस मनाया गया, कई लोग ने आमिर खान की फिल्मों को याद किया और उनके इस त्योहार में दिए गए योगदान को सराहा। 
 


सोशल मीडिया पर यह भावना अब ट्रेंड बन गई है, जहां फैंस #MissingAamirOnChristmas के जरिए अपने सुपरस्टार के लिए प्यार जाहिर कर रहे हैं। आमिर खान के प्रति अपनी चाहत और लगाव को व्यक्त करते हुए, कई फैंस ने उनकी आइकॉनिक फिल्मों को फिर से देखने का फैसला किया है।
 


यह बात गौर करने लायक है कि आमिर खान ने कई ब्लॉकबस्टर फिल्में क्रिसमस के मौके पर रिलीज़ की हैं, जिनमें तारे ज़मीन पर, गजनी, थ्री इडियट्स, धूम 3, पीके, दंगल और अन्य शामिल हैं। उनकी फिल्मों ने न सिर्फ बॉक्स ऑफिस पर धमाल मचाया है, बल्कि दर्शकों को त्योहार के मौके पर बेहतरीन मनोरंजन भी दिया है।
 
इस बात से यह साफ है कि आमिर खान को अपने फैंस से कितना प्यार मिलता है। उनकी फिल्मों को हमेशा दर्शकों ने सराहा है और अब वे बड़े पर्दे पर उनकी वापसी का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं। क्रिसमस पर उनकी फिल्में न होने का अहसास इस बार फैंस को काफी खल रहा है।
 
वर्क फ्रंट की बात करें तो आमिर खान जल्द ही सितारे ज़मीन पर में नज़र आएंगे, जिसमें उनके साथ जेनेलिया देशमुख भी दिखाई देंगी। इसके अलावा वह फिल्म लाहौर 1947 को प्रोड्यूस कर रहे हैं। 

