दिलीप कुमार के निधन से बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर, सितारों ने जताया दुख

webdunia
बुधवार, 7 जुलाई 2021 (09:13 IST)
बॉलीवुड के 'ट्रेजेडी किंग' दिलीप कुमार का बुधवार सुबह करीब 7.30 बजे निधन हो गया है। वह 98 साल के थे, और काफी समय से बीमार चल रहे हैं। दिलीप कुमार के निधन की खबर से फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में शोक की लहर दौड गई है। सितारे उन्हें सोशल मीडिया के जरिए श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं। 
 




पिछले काफी समय से दिलीप कुमार सांस लेने में तकलीफ की समस्या से जूझ रहे थे। 29 जून को उन्हें हिंदुजा अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। इससे पहले भी उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गय था। 


 
बता दें कि दिलीप कुमार का जन्म 1 दिसंबर 1922 को पेशावर में हुआ था। उनका असली नाम मुहम्मद युसूफ खान था। दिलीप कुमार ने साल 1944 में फिल्म ज्वार-भाटा से बॉलीवुड करियर की शुरुआत की थी। उन्होंने नया दौर, देवदास,'मुगल-ए-आजम और क्रांति जैसी कई सुपरहिट फिल्मों में काम ‍किया था। 
 

