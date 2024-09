Experience the magic of real-life heroism on the big screen!

Ecstatic to announce Bharat Bhhagya Viddhata, a cinematic tribute to the unsung heroes, with talented producer duo Babita Ashiwal & Adi Sharmaa, and visionary director-writer Manoj Tapadia.

Eunoia films and Floating… pic.twitter.com/p9NRtWetdN