फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी, कोरोनामुक्त हुए अमिताभ बच्चन, अस्पताल से मिली छुट्टी

रविवार, 2 अगस्त 2020 (17:22 IST)
बॉलीवुड के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन के फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी है। बीते 22 दिनों से नानावटी अस्पताल में कोरोनावायरस का इलाज करा रहे अमिताभ बच्चन की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। अमिताभ बच्चन को अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया है। 
 
इस बात की जानकारी अमिताभ बच्चन और उनके बेटे अभिषेक ने ट्वीट करके दी है। अमिताभ ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day.
 
वहीं अभिषेक ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'मेरे पिता का आखिरी कोविड-19 टेस्ट निगेटिव आया है और वे अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज हो रहे हैं। अब वे घर में रहेंगे और आराम करेंगे। सभी की दुआओं और शुभकामनाओं के लिए शुक्रिया।'
 
अभिषेक बच्चन ने एक और ट्वीट में अपनी हेल्थ अपडेट भी दी है। उन्होंने लिखा है, दुर्भाग्य से कुछ कॉमरेडिटी के कारण मैं कोविड-19 पॉजिटिव हूं और अभी अस्पताल में ही रहूंगा। मेरे परिवार के लिए सतत दुआ और प्रार्थनाओं के लिए आपका एक बार फिर शुक्रिया। बहुत विनम्र और आभारी। मैं इसे हरा दूंगा और स्वस्थ होकर लौटूंगा।
 
बता दें कि कोरोना संक्रमण के बाद अमिताभ बच्चन और अभिषेक बच्चन को नानावटी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था,  जहां उनका इलाज चल रहा था। बाद में ऐश्वर्या और आराध्या भी कोरोना की चपेट में आ गए थे और उन्हें भी इसी अस्पताल में इलाज के ‍लिए लाया गया था। पिछले हफ्ते ही ऐश्वर्या और आराध्या को अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया था।
 

