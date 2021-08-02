Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

अनु मलिक पर लगा इसराइल के राष्ट्रगान की धुन चुराने का आरोप, सोशल मीडिया पर हो रहे ट्रोल

webdunia
सोमवार, 2 अगस्त 2021 (11:07 IST)
सिंगर और म्यूजिक कंपोजर अनु मलिक अक्सर किसी न किसी विवाद की वजह से सुर्खियों में बने रहते हैं। वही अब अनु मलिक टोक्यो ओलंपिक में इजराइल के जिमनास्ट डोल्गोपयात के गोल्ड मेडल जीतने के बाद ट्रोल हो रहे हैं।

 
दरअसल, डोल्गोपयात की जीत के बाद देश का नेशनल एंथम बजा, जिसे सुनने के बाद लोग अनु मलिक पर इसकी धुन चुराने का आरोप लग रहा है। 


इजरायल के नेशनल एंथम को सुनते ही लोगों को 'मेरा मुल्क मेरा देश मेरा ये चमन' की याद आ गई। जिसे लेकर यूजर्स ने अनु मलिक को ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया और कहने लगे कि क्या उन्हें कॉपी करने के लिए दूसरे देश का एंथम सॉन्ग ही मिला।
 




यूजर्स का कहना है कि अनु मलिक ने इसराइल के राष्ट्रगान की धुन कॉपी करके 1996 में ‍रिलीज हुई फिल्म 'दिलजले' के गाने 'मेरा मुल्क मेरा देश है' बनाया था। 
 
इससे पहले भी अनु मलिक पर धुन कॉपी करने का आरोप लग चुका है। ‍बीते दिनों अनु मलिक मीटू मूवमेंट के दौरान भी काफी लाइमलाइट में आ गए थे। इस वजह से उन्हें इंडियन आइडल की जज की कुर्सी भी छोड़नी पड़ी थी। हालांकि अब एक बार फिर वह इंडियन आइडल में नजर आ रहे हैं।
 

