Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

फिल्म दोबारा की रिलीज से पहले ट्रेंड हुआ #CancelDobaaraa

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
शुक्रवार, 12 अगस्त 2022 (16:07 IST)
एकता कपूर और अनुराग कश्यप की बहुप्रतीक्षित न्यू एज थ्रिलर 'दोबारा' का फैंस बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं। तापसी पन्नू स्टारर ये फिल्म लंदन फिल्म फेस्टिवल और फैंटासिया फिल्म फेस्टिवल 2022 समेत कई और फिल्म फेस्टिवल्स की यात्रा करने के बाद सिनेमाघरों में दर्शकों को एंटरटेन करने लिए तैयार है। 

 
वहीं फिल्म ने रिलीज से काफी पहले ही लोगों के सिर चढ़ना शुरू कर दिया है। फिल्म पहले ही दुनिया के प्रतिष्ठित फिल्म समारोहों में अपनी उपस्थिति दर्ज करा चुकी है और हाल ही में निर्देशक-अभिनेता की जोड़ी अनुराग कश्यप और तापसी पन्नू भी मेलबर्न के लिए रवाना हो गए हैं, जहां फिल्म मेलबर्न के भारतीय फिल्म महोत्सव में प्रदर्शित होने वाली है।
 


वहीं, विश्व स्तर पर अपने पैर जमाने के बाद, फिल्म अब भारत में #CancelDobaaraa के साथ नेटिज़न्स के बीच धूम मचा रही है। जबकि फिल्म के निर्देशक और मुख्य अभिनेत्री से बॉलीवुड में फिल्मों के बहिष्कार के बारे में पूछा गया, उन्होंने दर्शकों से उनकी अगली फिल्म का बहिष्कार करने का आग्रह किया। 
 




दर्शकों ने इसे अपने ऊपर ले लिया और सोशल मीडिया पर इसे #CancelDobaaraa नाम से ट्रेंड करना शुरू कर दिया है। निर्देशक अभिनेता की जोड़ी ने बहिष्कार के ट्रेंड का स्वागत करते हुए देखा है, जिसने इसे सोशल मीडिया पर एक चर्चा का विषय बना दिया है। इस ट्रेंड को हवा देते हुए नेटिज़न्स पोस्ट करते नज़र आए।
 
तापसी पन्नू अभिनीत, यह फिल्म प्रशंसित निर्देशक अनुराग कश्यप द्वारा निर्देशित और शोभा कपूर और एकता आर कपूर की कल्ट मूवीज़ द्वारा निर्मित है, जो बालाजी टेलीफिल्म्स और सुनीर खेतरपाल और गौरव बोस (एथेना) के तहत एक नया विंग है। दोबारा 19 अगस्त 2022 को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होने के लिए तैयार है।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें - निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

अगला लेख

बॉक्स ऑफिस पर कैसा रहा आमिर खान की फिल्म 'लाल सिंह चड्ढा' का पहला दिन?

प्रचलित

webdunia

ULLU App पर Namkeen वेब सीरिज की Bobby Bhabhi, Aabha Paul के हॉट फोटोज़ ने उड़ाए फैंस के होश

webdunia

हिन्‍दू-मुस्लिम एकता का प्रतीक है राजस्थान का वीर गोगाजी मंदिर

webdunia

पत्नी पोनी वर्मा संग प्रकाश राज ने फिर लिए सात फेरे, शेयर की तस्वीरें

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos