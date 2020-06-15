सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के साथ आखिरी बार व्हाट्सएप पर अर्जुन कपूर से हुई थी ये बात, एक्टर ने शेयर किया स्क्रीनशॉट

सोमवार, 15 जून 2020 (15:25 IST)
बॉलीवुड एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने बांद्रा स्थित अपने घर पर फांसी लगाकर खुदखुशी कर ली। हर कोई उनकी मौत की खबर से हतप्रभ है। बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ट्विटर के माध्यम से उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं। इसी बीच बॉलीवुड एक्टर अर्जुन कपूर ने सुशांत संग अपनी एक पुरानी चैट शेयर करते हुए एक भावुक पोस्ट लिखा है। बता दें, सुशांत के साथ अर्जुन ने जो व्हाट्सएप चैट शेयर किया है, वह 18 महीने पुराना है।

अर्जून ने इंस्टाग्राम पर लिखा है, “18 महीने पहले... उनके लिए मेरा आखिरी मैसेज जब उन्होंने केदारनाथ की रिलीज के एक हफ्ते बाद अपनी मां के बारे में पोस्ट किया था। वह अपनी मां को बहुत याद कर रहे थे, जबकि सभी लोग फिल्म की सफलता का जश्न मना रहे थे। मैं उसे उतने अच्छे से नहीं जानता था पर यशराज फिल्म्स, इवेंट्स, स्क्रीनिंग्स के दौरान उससे मिला जरूर था।”

 
 
 
 
18 months ago... My last msg to him was when he posted about his mom a week after the release of Kedarnath. He was missing her I assume while the movie was being celebrated. I didn’t know him well enough though our paths crossed at yrf, events & screenings every now & then. I can’t say I understood what made him make this choice. I can say I felt the pain he did about losing his bearings & feeling that void of his mother. I hope ur in a better & happier space my friend. I hope u have found ur peace. We will all wonder & try & make sense of what happened today. I just hope & pray that when the circus settles down we as a society in due course realise ur choice wasn’t driven by one singular moment or thing but a culmination of so much that defines a human being not just by the profession u were in. Rest my dear brother Sushant you are now I hope at peace.

वह आगे लिखते हैं, “मैं यह नहीं कह सकता कि सुशांत के ऐसा कदम उठाने के पीछे की मंशा को मैं समझता हूं। मैं कह सकता हूं कि मैं भी वो दर्द महसूस कर सकता हूं जो सुशांत ने अपनी मां को खोने और उनके खालीपन की वजह से महसूस किया था।”
 

पोस्ट में अर्जुन आगे लिखते हैं, “मुझे उम्मीद है कि तुम किसी बेहतर और खुशहाल जगह पर हो, मेरे दोस्त। आशा है कि तुम्हें तुम्हारी शांति मिल गई होगी। आज हम सभी आश्चर्य और दुखी हैं और यही सोचेंगे कि आज क्या हुआ। मैं बस उम्मीद करता हूं कि जब ये तमाशा बंद होगा और हम एक समाज के तौर पर सामने आएंगे तो हमें इस बात का एहसास हो कि तुमने यह कदम किसी एक कमजोर पल की वजह से नहीं उठाया। बाकी मेरे प्यारे भाई सुशांत की आत्मा को शांति मिले।”

