सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के साथ आखिरी बार व्हाट्सएप पर अर्जुन कपूर से हुई थी ये बात, एक्टर ने शेयर किया स्क्रीनशॉट

18 months ago... My last msg to him was when he posted about his mom a week after the release of Kedarnath. He was missing her I assume while the movie was being celebrated. I didn’t know him well enough though our paths crossed at yrf, events & screenings every now & then. I can’t say I understood what made him make this choice. I can say I felt the pain he did about losing his bearings & feeling that void of his mother. I hope ur in a better & happier space my friend. I hope u have found ur peace. We will all wonder & try & make sense of what happened today. I just hope & pray that when the circus settles down we as a society in due course realise ur choice wasn’t driven by one singular moment or thing but a culmination of so much that defines a human being not just by the profession u were in. Rest my dear brother Sushant you are now I hope at peace.

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Jun 14, 2020 at 9:46pm PDT