सोशल मीडिया पर उठी जुबिन नौटियाल की गिरफ्तारी की मांग, ट्रेंड हुआ #ArrestJubinNautiyal

Seems like Bollywood will never learn.— Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) September 9, 2022
Latest is @JubinNautiyal, he's working with ISI agents blacklisted by GOI.
Here's the letter issued by @HMOIndia on June 2020 asking Indian artists not to work with Rehan and his associates... #ArrestJubinNautiyal pic.twitter.com/Yb0dBFvThT
Indian is so addicted to ISI militants and so willing to work with them. It's really a shame of Bollywood....#ArrestJubinNautiyal pic.twitter.com/9DkGrTGvhz— Shri Kant Sharma (@ShriKantsharmaj) September 9, 2022