सोशल मीडिया पर उठी जुबिन नौटियाल की गिरफ्तारी की मांग, ट्रेंड हुआ #ArrestJubinNautiyal

शनिवार, 10 सितम्बर 2022 (11:43 IST)
सिंगर जुबिन नौटियाल ने अपने गानों से फैंस के दिलों में एक अलग जगह बनाई है। लेकिन एक वजह से कई लोग जुबिन से नाराज हो गए हैं। लोग जुबिन नौटियाल की गिरफ्तारी की मांग कर रहे हैं। ट्विटर पर #ArrestJubinNautiyal ट्रेंड हो रहा है। 

 
दरअसल, जुबिन नौटियाल ट्विटर पर अपने अगले कॉन्सर्ट की वजह से ट्रोल आर्मी के हत्थे चढ़ गए। जुबिन नौटियाल का अगले कॉन्सर्ट का एक पोस्टर वायरल हो रहा है। इस पोस्टर में ऑर्गनाइजर के नाम को लेकर ही बवाल जारी है। यूजर्स दावा कर रहे है कि पोस्टर में जय सिंह नाम का ये शख्स भारत का वॉन्टेड क्रिमिनल है।
 


यूजर्स का कहना है कि शख्स का असली नाम जय सिंह नहीं बल्कि रेहान सिद्दिकी है। जय सिंह पर ड्रग तस्करी से खालिस्तान को सपोर्ट करने समेत कई गंभीर आरोप है। यूजर्स ने यह भी आरोप लगाया कि जय सिंह आतंकवादी समूह आईएसआई से जुड़ा है।
 
यूजर्स जुबिन को ट्रोल करते हुए कह रहे हैं कि वह देशद्रोहियों के कॉन्सर्ट को करते हैं। ये देश के खिलाफ है और ऐसे में जुबिन नौटियाल को गिरफ्तार करना चाहिए। एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'यही कारण है कि आखिर क्यों लोग बॉलीवुड का बहिष्कार कर रहे हैं।'

