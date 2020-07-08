Nepotism के आरोपों पर भड़कीं पूजा भट्ट, कहा- भट्ट परिवार ने पूरी इंडस्ट्री से भी ज्यादा नए टैलेंट्स को किया लॉन्च

Have been asked to comment on the hot topic Nepotism that people are raging about. As someone who hails from a ‘family’ that has launched more new talent-actors,musicians & technicians,than the entire film industry combined I can only laugh.Facts don’t find takers. Fiction does.— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 8, 2020
There was a time when the Bhatt’s were accused of having something against established actors & made to feel inferior for only working with/launching newcomers & not chasing stars. And now the same people play the nepotism card? Google & tweet guys & won’t even say think & speak.— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 8, 2020
As for Kangana Ranaut-She is a great talent,if not she wouldn’t have been launched by Vishesh films in “Gangster”.Yes Anurag Basu discovered her,but Vishesh Films backed his vision & invested in the film. No small feat. Here’s wishing her the very best in all her endeavours.— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 8, 2020
Even #Sadak2 gives birth to a brand new talent in the form of @Suniljeet72 A music teacher from Chandigarh who came to our office with no prior appointment,a dream,a harmonium & a brilliant song called ‘Ishq Kamaal’ that was absorbed into the film on first hearing by my father.— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 8, 2020
Toh yeh ‘Nepotism’ shabd se kissi aur Ko zalil karne ki koshish karo doston. The people who have found their way into the movies through the springboard we provided over the decades know what we stand for. And if they have forgotten,It’s their tragedy. Not ours.Have a great day!— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 8, 2020