बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने बढ़ाया टीम इंडिया का हौसला, शाहरुख बोले- आप पूरे भारत में बहुत खुशी लाते हैं...



WD Entertainment Desk

, सोमवार, 20 नवंबर 2023 (10:54 IST)
Bollywood celebs supported Team India: क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2023 का फाइनल मैच बीते दिन नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में खेला गया। इस रोमांचक मैच में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारत को 6 विकेट से हराकर वर्ल्ड कप अपने नाम किया। टीम इंडिया की हार से करोड़ों फैंस का दिल टूट गया। हार के बाद भारतीय टीम भी काफी निराश नजर आई। 
 
हालांकि वर्ल्ड कप हारने के बाद कई फैंस और बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने टीम इंडिया का हौंसला बढ़ाया है। सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस और सेलेब्स टीम इंडिया की कड़ी मेहनत की दाद दे रहे हैं। 
 
शाहरुख खान ने लिखा, जिस तरह से पूरे टूरनामेंट में इंडियन टीम खेली है वह सम्मान की बात है और उन्होंने शानदार जज्बा और दृढ़ता दिखाई है। यह एक खेल है और इसमें एक या दो दिन बुरे होते हैं। दुर्भाग्य से ऐसा आज हुआ...लेकिन क्रिकेट में हमारी विरासत पर हमें इतना गौरवान्वित कराने के लिए टीम इंडिया को धन्यवाद... आप पूरे भारत में बहुत खुशी लाते हैं। प्यार और इज्जत। आप हमें गौरवान्वित राष्ट्र बनाते हैं।
 
काजोल ने लिखा, हारकर जीतने वाले को बाजीगर कहते हैं। बहुत अच्छा खेला टीम इंडिया। एक और वर्ल्ड कप के लिए बधाई हो ऑस्ट्रेलिया।
 
अभिषेक बच्चन ने लिखा, एक साहसिक प्रयास के बाद मुश्किल हार...पूरे मैच में नीले कपड़ों में पुरुषों का सराहनीय प्रदर्शन। अपने सिर ऊंचा रखें और इस जर्नी के लिए थैंक्यू।
 
विवेक ओबेरॉय ने लिखा, मेरा दिल टूट गया है लेकिन भारतीय टीम ने इस पूरे टूर्नामेंट में क्या कमाल का प्रदर्शन किया। आज का दिन हमारे लिए बड़ी जीत का हो सकता था, लेकिन हमें फिर भी अपने ब्लू जर्सी वाले खिलाड़ियों पर गर्व है। अगला वर्ल्ड कप हमारा होगा।
 
अजय देवगन ने लिखा, इंडिया, पूरे चैंपियनशिप के दौरान आपकी अथक भावना अपने आप में एक जीत थी। सिर ऊंचा है।
 
सुनील शेट्टी ने लिखा, 'वर्ल्ड कप फाइनल की जीत पर ऑस्ट्रेलिया को बधाई। मेरी टीम इंडिया के लिए बुरा दिन। तो आइए उस पूर्व शक्ति को नजरअंदाज न करें जो टीम इंडिया ने पूरे टूर्नामेंट में प्रदर्शित की है और लगातार 10 मैच जीते हैं। वास्तव में बल्लेबाजों और गेंदबाजों के उत्कृष्ट प्रदर्शन वाली एक विश्व स्तरीय टीम। मुझे प्रदर्शित प्रयास, दृढ़ संकल्प और खेल कौशल पर वास्तव में गर्व है। सिर सदैव ऊंचा रखें।
 

