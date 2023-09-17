Select Your Language

कंगना रनौट से लेकर अक्षय कुमार तक, बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने दी पीएम मोदी को जन्मदिन की बधाई

WD Entertainment Desk

, रविवार, 17 सितम्बर 2023 (14:05 IST)
PM Narendra Modi Birthday: देश के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 17 सितंबर को अपना 73वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। इस खास मौके पर दुनियाभर से उन्हें बधाई मिल रही है। बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स भी पीएम मोदी को सोशल मीडिया के जरिए जन्मदिन की बधाई दे रहे हैं।
अक्षय कुमार ने पीएम मोदी संग तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए लिखा, 'हैप्पी बर्थडे नरेंद्र मोदी जी। साल दर साल हमें इंस्पायर करते रहें। आपको अच्छी सेहत और खुशियों की शुभकामनाएं।'
 
कंगना रनौट ने लिखा, 'दुनिया के सबसे पसंदीदा नेता को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं, एक साधारण व्यक्ति जो अपनी कड़ी मेहनत और दृढ़ता के माध्यम से सशक्तिकरण की ऊंचाइयों तक पहुंचा और वास्तुकार बन गया। नया भारत… आप भारतवासियों के लिए सिर्फ एक प्रधानमंत्री नहीं हैं, भगवान राम की तरह आपका नाम इस राष्ट्र की चेतना में हमेशा के लिए अंकित हो गया है। आपके लंबे और स्वस्थ जीवन की कामना करती हूं।
 















