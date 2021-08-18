Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

अफगानिस्तान की हालत देख बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स का छलका दर्द, अनुष्का शर्मा बोलीं- किसी को भी ऐसे हालातों का सामना...

बुधवार, 18 अगस्त 2021 (18:23 IST)
अफगानिस्तान में तालिबान के कब्जे के बाद जनजीवन बुरी तरह प्रभावित हो गया है। लोग में खौफ का माहौल है। लोग किसी भी तरह देश छोड़ने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। अफगानिस्तान का ऐसा हाल देखकर बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी चिंता जाहिर की है। 
 
बॉलीवुड अभिनेता सोनू सूद ने ट्वीट किया, अफगानिस्तान मजबूत रहो, पूरी दुनिया आपके लिए दुआ कर रही है।
 
मोहम्मद जीशान अयूब ने लिखा, अफगानिस्तान के लोगों के लिए दुआएं... अल्लाह आपका साथ दे और आपको इन फासीवादियों से लड़ने की शक्ति दे।
 
अफगानिस्तान में शूट हुई पहली बॉलीवुड फिल्म 'धर्मात्मा' की शूटिंग हुई थी। इस फिल्म में हेमा मालिनी ने लीड रोल निभाया था। हेमा मालिनी ने फिल्म की कुछ तस्वीरें शेयर करते हुए‍ लिखा, एक खुशहाल, शांति पसंद देश के साथ जो भी हो रहा हैं वो दुखद है।
 
उन्होंने लिखा, धर्मात्मा के दौरान मेरी बहुत अच्छी यादें यहां से जुड़ी हैं। जिसमें मैंने एक जिप्सी लड़की की भूमिका निभाई थी। इसकी पूरी शूटिंग वहां हुई थी। ये मेरा बहुत अच्छा वक्त था क्योंकि मेरे पेरेंट साथ थे और फिरोज ने उनकी अच्छी देखभाल की थी। 
 
गीतकार जावेद अख्तर ने अफगानिस्तान की हालत देखकर अमेरिका पर अमेरिका अपना गुस्सा व्यक्त किया है। उन्होंने लिखा, ये अमेरिका कैसी महाशक्ति है जो तालिबान के बर्बर लोगों को खत्म नहीं कर सका। और महिलाओं को कट्टरपंथियों के आगे छोड़ दिया, सभी पश्चिमी देशों पर शर्म आती है जो खुद को मानवाधिकार का रक्षक समझते हैं।
 
अनुष्का शर्मा ने विमान से जमीन पर गिरते लोगों की तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए लिखा, ये दिल चीर कर रखने वाला है किसी को भी ऐसे हालातों का सामना न करना पड़े।
 
स्वरा भास्कर ने लिखा, अफगान के लोगों को भेड़ियों के हवाले कर दिया गया है। तालिबान अपने बल और शक्ति से महिलाओं पर क्रूरता करता है वो हत्यारे हैं और महिलाओं से नफरत करते हैं।
 

