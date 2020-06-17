गलवान में शहीद जवानों को बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने किया नमन, सोशल मीडिया पर दी श्रद्धांजलि

बुधवार, 17 जून 2020 (14:08 IST)
भारत और चीन के बीच गलवान घाटी में चीनी और भारतीय सैनिकों के बीच हुई झड़प में भारत के 20 जवान शहीद हो गए हैं। भारतीय जवानों की शहादत पर पूरा देश दुखी है और लोग सोशल मीडिया के जरिए अपना दुख व्यक्त कर रहे हैं और इन जवानों की शहादत पर गर्व कर रहे हैं। बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स भी सोशल मीडिया के जरिए अपने भाव व्यक्त कर रहे हैं।
बॉलीवुड एक्टर वरुण धवन ने ट्वीट करके लिखा, 'हमारे बहादुर जवानों की शहादत की खबर सुनकर दिल बहुत आहत हुआ। रक्षादल अभी भी ग्राउंड पर तैनात हैं। हमारे इन वीरों की कुर्बानी के लिए हम हमेशा कर्जदार रहेंगे।
 
अक्षय कुमार ने ट्वीट किया, 'गलवान वैली में शहीद हुए जवानों की शहादत की खबर सुनकर दुख हुआ. देश के लिए उनकी अतुल्य सेवा के हम कर्जदार रहेंगे। उनके परिवारों को दिल से मेरी सांत्वना।'
 
विक्की कौशल ने लिखा, 'मैं हमारे उन वीरों को सलाम करता हूं, जो गलवान घाटी में बहादुरी से लड़े और हमारे राष्ट्र के गौरव के लिए खुद शहीद हो गए। उनके परिवारों को मैं दिल से सांत्वना देता हूं। जय हिंद।' 
 
अमिताभ बच्चन ने भी गलवान घाटी में शहीद हुए सैनिकों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की है। अमिताभ बच्चन ने लिखा, 'जरा आंख में भर लो पानी, जो शहीद हुए हैं उनकी जरा याद करो कुर्बानी...उन्होंने हमारे देश की रक्षा के लिए, हमें सुरक्षित रखने के लिए अपने प्राणों का बलिदान दिया। भारतीय सेना के अधिकारी और जवानों को सलाम! जय हिन्द।'
 
अजय देवगन ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'हर उस जवान को सलाम जिन्होंने भारत की सीमाओं और सम्मान की रक्षा करते हुए अपने प्राणों की आहुति दे दी। जय जवान, जय भारत. वीर जवान।'
 
रकुलप्रीत सिंह ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, 'साल 2020 हमारे लिए सिर्फ नुकसान का पर्याय बन गया है। हमारे देश के बहादुर जवाब गलवान वैली में शहीद हो गए। मेरी संवेदना इन शहीदों के परिवारों के साथ है। देश आपकी शहादत को सलाम करता है। शांति के लिए क्या करना होगा।'
 












इसके अलावा निमरत कौर, रितिक रोशन, अदनान सामी, सोनाक्षी सिन्हा, महेश भट्ट, तमन्ना भाटिया और यामी गौतम जैसे कई सितारों ने गलवान में शहीद हुए जवानों को ट्वीट कर श्रद्धांजलि दी है। साथ ही उनके परिवारों को सांत्वना दी है।
 

