उत्तरकाशी सुरंग में फंसे 41 मजदूर सुरक्षित आए बाहर, बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने जाहिर की खुशी

Am completely overwhelmed with happiness and relief to know of the rescue of 41 trapped men. A big salute to every member of the rescue team. Kamaal kar diya. This is a new India and we all feel so proud. Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/xbBnI5vPpG— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 28, 2023
A huge debt of gratitude and an even bigger salute to all the rescue workers and all the agencies that worked tirelessly to rescue our 41 workers trapped in the Utarkashi Silkyara tunnel. Jai Hind!— Abhishek (@juniorbachchan) November 28, 2023
Huge congratulations and salute to the remarkable work done across agencies - NDRF, army, engineers, rat hole miners for their relentless efforts to rescue all the trapped workers. So much relief and cheer finally with God’s grace Bravo!!! #UttarkashiRescue #Uttarakhand…— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) November 28, 2023
All 41 workers rescued from the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi.— Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) November 28, 2023
Kudos to the 22 agencies which worked day and night for the rescue mission including NDRF, BRO, Indian Army, Indian Air Force, NHIDCL, SJVNL, THFCL, RVNL, ONGC, Coal India and others. #UttarkashiRescue pic.twitter.com/DaPPdE9pdS
भारत माता की जय! #UttarakhandTunnelRescue pic.twitter.com/8G8CWdupvu— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 28, 2023
Uttarkashi rescue operation complete. All 41 workers rescued from the collapsed #SilkyaraTunnel— sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 28, 2023