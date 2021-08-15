Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

बॉलीवुड सितारों ने देशवासियों को दी स्वतंत्रता दिवस की बधाई

webdunia
रविवार, 15 अगस्त 2021 (11:39 IST)
भारत आज 75वां स्वतंत्रता दिवस का जश्न मना रहा है। देश की आजादी की हर कोई एक-दूसरे को बधाई दे रहा है। इस खास मौके पर कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी देशवासियों को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामना सोशल मीडिया के जरिए दी है। 
 
अमिताभ बच्चन ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए लिखा, 'स्वतंत्रता दिवस की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएं। सुख शांति समृद्धि सदा। सब स्वस्थ रहें, सुरक्षित रहें।  
 
तापसी पन्नू ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर तिरंगा लहराते हुए का एक वीडियो शेयर किया है। इसके साथ उन्होंने लिखा 75 साल जवान। हम होंगे कामयाब से सारे जहां से अच्छा तक... मेरे खूबसूरत देश और दृश देशवासियों के लिए मेरी शुभकामनाएं।
 
webdunia
कंगना रनौट ने लिखा, 'जो शहीद हुए हैं उनकी, जरा याद करो कुर्बानी।'
 
निमरत कौर ने लिखा है, आजाद हिंदुस्तान के 75वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस की देश विदेश में रहने वाले सभी नागरिकों को बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएं।
 
स्वरा भास्कर ने लिखा, हैप्पी बर्थडे इंडिया। उम्मीद है आपके बच्चे अपनी और दूसरों की आजादी का महत्व समझें। आशा करती हूं कि हमें ये सीख मिलें कि सबसे बड़ी आजादी नफरत और डर से होती है।
 
बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज अभिनेता धर्मेंद्र ने लिखा, आप सभी को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं।






 

