Amitabh Bachchan से लेकर Sara Ali Khan तक, बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स इस तरह दी फैंस को Eid की बधाई

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 14 मई 2021 (11:48 IST)
देश भर में ईद-उल-फितर मनाया जा रहा है। इस मौके पर बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स भी सोशल मीडिया के जरिए अपने फैंस को ईद की मुबारकबाद दे रहे हैं। इसके साथ ही महामारी के इस दौर में फैंस को घर में ही ईद का जश्न मनाने को कह रहे हैं। वरुण धवन, अमिताभ बच्चन से लेकर अनिल कपूर तक कई स्टार्स ने फैंस को ईद की मुबारकबाद दी है। 
 
भूमि पेडनेकर ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, ईद मुबारक। आज की योजना सरासर खुरमा खाने के लिए और सकारात्मक ऊर्जा के साथ चल रहा रखने के लिए मेरी ईदी याद आ रही है और वही उत्तेजना जैसे बच्चों के रूप में होती थी।
 
हेमा मालिनी ने लिखा, रमजान ईद उल फितर शावल के इस्लामी महीने की शुरुआत का प्रतीक है। यह महीने भर के उपवास और रमजान की नमाज के अंत का भी प्रतीक है। जश्न मनाने वाले सभी लोगों के लिए, मैं आप सभी ईद मुबारक की कामना करती हूं।
 
अभिषेक बच्चन ने लिखा, ईद मुबारक। घर पर रहिए, सुरक्षित रहिए। मास्क लगाए रखिए।
 
अनिल कपूर ने लिखा, हम उनके लिए दुआ करें जो अब दुआ करने के लिए नहीं हैं, जिन्हें दुआ की जरूरत है। इस मुश्किल दौर में हम उनके लिए भी दुआ करें जिनके साथ कोई नहीं है, कोई पीछे न छूट जाए। इस ईद हम सबके लिए दुआ करें। 
 
सारा अली खान ने लिखा, सभी को ईद मुबारक, जो आज सेलिब्रेशन शुरू करेंगे और जो कल भी मनाएंगे। घर में रहिए, सेफर रहिए।
 
सुजैन खान ने लिखा है, चंद्रमा की रोशनी सीधे आप पर गिर सकती है और शक्ति और करुणा की समान मात्रा के साथ अपने आप का सबसे अच्छा संस्करण बाहर लाने..। आज और हमेशा के लिए। अल्लाह आपको दयालुता, धैर्य और प्रेम से आशीर्वाद दे रहा है। ईद मुबारक। 








 

