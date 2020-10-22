नवरात्रि पर अश्लील पोस्ट करना इरोस नाउ को पड़ा भारी, ट्रेंड हुआ #BoycottErosNow, मांगना पड़ी माफी

Shame On @ErosNow— Sir Sonu Nigam (@SonuNigamIND) October 22, 2020
Maximum Retweet And Repeat With Me #BoycottErosNow pic.twitter.com/sXejn5AYXt
We all Nationalist can never tolerate such a huge insult of Our Navratri.— Pushpendra Kulshreshtha (@iArmySupporter) October 22, 2020
We are demand fully Boycott ErosNow.
Demand you?
RT if you demand #BoycottErosNow pic.twitter.com/ZOlK1urYis
#BoycottErosNow these antihindu infested #Bollywood industry has the guts to abuse Hindu festivals like #Navratri— #NationalistIndian (@8pmGyan) October 22, 2020
Can all Hindus pledge to show them there real place in name hindu God they can do any thing and just escape pic.twitter.com/NAKw7cBS5Z
Since years these movies & brands are hurting sentiments of many ppl DELIBERATELY but now we are very well aware of the agenda behind this act time to #BoycottErosNow so that its a lesson to many others who even thought of doing anything like this in future Shame on @ErosNow— Vandy Being Indian (@im_vandy) October 22, 2020
Shame on how they do make fun of our festivals! Time to #BoycottErosNow pic.twitter.com/6168mGjeaW— Shuchi Saxena (@ShuchiRecites) October 22, 2020
I am not going to #BoycottErosNow .— Veer Talyan (@VeerTalyan) October 22, 2020
Boycott keeps the option of rejoining again .
I will block Eros absolutely from all my OTT and Digital platform with no option of coming back .
Shame On ErosNow
Maximum Retweet #BoycottErosNow pic.twitter.com/QFY0062Lom