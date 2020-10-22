Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

नवरात्रि पर अश्लील पोस्ट करना इरोस नाउ को पड़ा भारी, ट्रेंड हुआ #BoycottErosNow, मांगना पड़ी माफी

webdunia
गुरुवार, 22 अक्टूबर 2020 (14:12 IST)
इरोज नाउ ने हाल ही में अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर नवरात्रि और गरबा को लेकर कुछ पोस्टर शेयर किए। इनमें रणवीर सिंह, कटरीना कैफ और सलमान खान की तस्वीरें थी, जिनके साथ डबल मीनिंग वन लाइनर लिखे। नवरात्रि पर इरोज नाउ को ऐसे अश्लील पोस्ट करना बहुत भारी पड़ा गया और सोशल मीडिया #BoycottErosNow ट्रेंड करने लगा।

यूजर्स इरोज नाउ को जमकर ट्रोल करने लगे, जिसके बाद कंपनी ने यह पोस्ट डिलीट कर दी और मांफी मांगी। इरोज नाउ ने माफी मांगते हुए लिखा, 'हम हर धर्म की इज्जत करते हैं। किसी की भावनाओं को ठेस पहुंचाने का हमारा कोई इरादा नहीं था। हमने वो पोस्ट डिलीट कर दिया और हम उसके लिए माफी मांगते हैं।'
 
लेकिन लोगों का गुस्सा अभी शांत नहीं हुआ है। यूजर्स कंपनी पर नवरात्रि के अपमान का आरोप लगते हुए उसे जमकर ट्रोल कर रहे हैं। 
 




एक यूजर ने लिखा- बहुत शर्मिंदा करने वाला पोस्ट। वहीं दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा- मैं #BoycottErosNow नहीं जा रहा हूं, बॉयकॉट फिर से जुड़ने का विकल्प रखता है। मैं अपने सभी ओटीटी और डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म से इरोस को वापस आने के विकल्प के साथ ब्लॉक कर दूंगा।
 




एक और यूजर ने लिखा- इस समय ये पूरी तरह से बॉलीवुड का बहिष्कार करने के लिए बिल्कुल ठीक है। 
 

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
विवाह प्रस्ताव की तलाश कर रहे हैं ? भारत मॅट्रिमोनी में निःशुल्क रजिस्टर करें !

अगला लेख

Bigg Boss 14 : कविता कौशिक की होगी वाइल्ड कार्ड एंट्री! इन सितारों के नाम की भी चर्चा

प्रचलित

webdunia

पहली ही फिल्म में सैफ की बेटी ने दिया किसिंग सीन, रिलीज हुआ केदारनाथ का टीज़र

webdunia

करिश्मा तन्ना का बॉयफ्रेंड हुआ नाराज!

webdunia

टाइगर श्रॉफ हीरोपंती 2 में करेंगे जासूसी, स्टाइलिश एक्शन से होगी भरपूर

webdunia

गरुड़ पुराण की बस 1 बात ध्यान में रख ली तो धन बरसेगा, सौभाग्य चमकेगा

webdunia

जो लोग अकेले रहने का दम रखते हैं, ये 9 गुण केवल उन्हीं में हो सकते हैं

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos