Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 7, 2024
We are good to our neighbors but
why should we tolerate such… pic.twitter.com/DXRqkQFguN
It is so cool to see our Hon PM Narendrabhai Modi at the beautiful clean n stunning beaches of Lakshadweep, and the best part is that yeh hamare India mein hain.— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 7, 2024
With the amazing Indian hospitality, the idea of Atithi Devo Bhava and a vast marine life to explore. Lakshwadeep is the place to go.#exploreindianislands pic.twitter.com/CA1d9r0QZ5— John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) January 7, 2024
All these images and memes making me super FOMO now— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 7, 2024
Lakshadweep has such pristine beaches and coastlines, thriving local culture, I’m on the verge of booking an impulse chhutti
This year, why not #ExploreIndianIslands pic.twitter.com/fTWmZTycpO
Smell?? Permanent smell?? What!!! Suffering from massive Muslim phobia, even though belonging to the same community. Lakshadweep consists of 98 percent of Muslim population, this prominent public figure from Maldives calling them smelly and lowly is rather racist and uninformed.… pic.twitter.com/hLbQvD5RYD— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 7, 2024
Adding the beautiful #Lakshadweep Islands to my bucket list.— arjunk26 (@arjunk26) January 7, 2024
These destinations of our country are not just spots on a map; they're invitations to experience the hospitality, diverse culture & landscape, that make India such an incredible place to explore.#ExploreIndianIslands pic.twitter.com/XOTty1nFzO
Wanna make 2024 all about travel and exploring the beautiful & scenic destinations closer to home. On top of my list is nature's paradise, the #Lakshwadeep islands. Heard so much about this wonderland that I just can't wait to be there!!! #ExploreIndianIslands pic.twitter.com/tVQlIlilH6— Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) January 7, 2024
Incredible India is not just a tag, our beautiful country has some of the most incredible and stunning locales and #Lakshadweep is an example of it- a heaven like place in India itself! Can’t wait to explore this beautiful Indian island. #ExploreIndianIslands pic.twitter.com/Z16hxG0fOo— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) January 7, 2024
Cant wait to take a holiday and dive into the vibrant culture of Lakshadweep!— Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) January 7, 2024
A destination that not only captures the eyes but also the heart #ExploreIndianIslands pic.twitter.com/jbg2bK90hH
India is so beautiful.— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) January 7, 2024
Was over awed by the pristine beauty and the rich history of Andaman and Nicobar Islands while shooting the Kalapani chapter of Veer Savarkar’s life .. a must visit. #ExploreIndianIslands pic.twitter.com/BLb4d8niOd