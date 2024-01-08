Select Your Language

Boycott Maldives को मिला बॉलीवुड का सपोर्ट, सोशल मीडिया पर सेलेब्स कर रहे Lakshadweep को प्रमोट

मालदीव के मंत्री द्वारा प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को लेकर एक विवादित पोस्ट के बाद बायकॉट मालदीव हुआ ट्रेंड

WD Entertainment Desk

, सोमवार, 8 जनवरी 2024 (11:59 IST)
  • पीएम मोदी ने हाल ही में की थी लक्षद्वीप की यात्रा 
  • लक्ष्यद्वीप को फेवरेट वेकेशन डेस्टिनेशन बता रहे लोग
  • बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स भी कर रहे मालदीव को सपोर्ट 
celebs support Lakshadweep: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने हाल ही में लक्षद्वीप की यात्रा की थी। इस सुंदर सी जगह से पीएम मोदी ने कुछ तस्वीरें भी शेयर किी थी, जिसके बाद से लक्षद्वीप की तुलना मालदीव से की जा रही है। इसके बाद मालदीव के नेताओं ने भारत और पीएम मोदी पर आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी की। 

ALSO READ: विवादों में घिरी नयनतारा की फिल्म 'अन्नपुर्णी', धार्मिक भावनाओं को ठेस पहुंचाने का लगा आरोप
 
पीएम मोदी पर टिप्पणी करने के बाद भारत में आक्रोश फूट पड़ा है और सोशल मीडिया पर बायकॉट मालदीव ट्रेंड होने लगा। लोग मालदीव को छोड़ लक्ष्यद्वीप को फेवरेट वेकेशन डेस्टिनेशन बता रहे है। कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स भी पीएम मोदी को सपोर्ट करते हुए भारत में टूरिज्म को बढ़ावा देने की बात कर रहे हैं। 
 
अक्षय कुमार ने लिखा, मालदीव की प्रमुख सार्वजनिक हस्तियों द्वारा भारतीयों पर घृणित और नस्लवादी टिप्पणियां की गईं। आश्चर्य है कि वे ऐसा उस देश में कर रहे हैं जो उन्हें सबसे अधिक संख्या में पर्यटक भेजता है। हम अपने पड़ोसियों के प्रति अच्छे हैं लेकिन हमें ऐसी अकारण नफरत क्यों बर्दाश्त करनी चाहिए? मैंने कई बार मालदीव का दौरा किया है और हमेशा इसकी प्रशंसा की है, लेकिन गरिमा पहले है। आइए हम भारतीय द्वीपों का अन्वेषण करने का निर्णय लें और अपने स्वयं के पर्यटन का समर्थन करें।
सलमान खान ने लिखा, लक्षद्वीप के सुंदर, स्वच्छ और आश्चर्यजनक समुद्र तटों पर हमारे माननीय प्रधान मंत्री नरेंद्रभाई मोदी को देखना बहुत अच्छा है, और सबसे अच्छी बात यह है कि ये हमारे भारत में हैं।
 
जॉन अब्राहम ने लिखा, अद्भुत भारतीय आतिथ्य 'अतिथि देवो भव:' के विचार और विशाल समुद्री जीवन की खोज के साथ, सही मायने में लक्षद्वीप जाने लायक जगह है।
 
श्रद्धा कपूर ने लिखा, ये सारी तस्वीरें और मीम्स मुझे डरा रही हैं कि कहीं मैं इसे मिस न कर दूं। लक्षद्वीप के पास प्राचीन समुद्र तट, कोस्टलाइन और लोकल कल्चर है। मैं बस लंबी छुट्टी लेकर बुकिंग करवाने वाली हूं। क्यों न इस साल इंडियन आइलैंड एक्सप्लोर करें।
 




