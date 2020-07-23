सुशांत को न्याय दिलाने के लिए नई पहल शुरू, #Candle4SSR के साथ कई सितारों ने डिजिटल प्रोटेस्ट में लिया हिस्सा

गुरुवार, 23 जुलाई 2020 (10:56 IST)
बॉलीवुड अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने 14 जून को मुंबई स्थित अपने घर पर फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली थी। तब से लेकर आज तक मुंबई पुलिस यह पता लगाने की कोशिश कर रही है कि आखिर अभिनेता ने इस तरह का कदम क्यों उठाया? वहीं कई सितारे और फैंस सुशांत केस की सीबीआई जांच करने की मांग कर रहे हैं।



इस बीच वकील ईशकरण सिंह भंडारी ने लोगों से यह गुजारिश की थी कि वे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के लिए दिया जलाकर श्रद्धांजलि दें। इस मुहिम में सुशांत के फैंस के साथ ही साथ कई एक्टर्स भी शामिल हुए। सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड अंकिता लोखंडे ने भी इंस्टाग्राम पर एक पोस्ट साझा करने के साथ साथ इस मुहीम में हिस्सा लिया। 
 
कंगना रनौत ने भी सुशांत के लिए दिया जलाया और इस डिजिटल प्रोटेस्ट में हिस्सा लिया। उनकी टीम ने कैप्शन के साथ ट्विटर पर एक तस्वीर साझा की है जिसमें लिखा है #CandleforSSR। 
 




वहीं अभिनेत्री मीरा चोपड़ा  भी #Candle4SSR  के साथ प्रदर्शन का हिस्सा बनी हैं।  शेखर सुमन और उनके बेटे अध्ययन सुमन ने भी सोशल मीडिया पर #Candle4SSR प्रदर्शन का हिस्सा बनकर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और उनके परिवार को इंसाफ दिलाने की मांग की है। 
 
बता दें कि सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आखिरी फिल्म 'दिल बेचारा' 24 जुलाई को डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म डिज्नी प्लस हॉटस्टार पर रिलीज होने वाली है। फिल्म में सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के साथ संजना संघी नजर आएंगी। यह उनकी डेब्यू फिल्म है।
 

