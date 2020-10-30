Select Your Language

सेलिना जेटली ने की राजस्थानी चूड़ियों को बॉयकॉट करने की मांग, बताई ये बड़ी वजह

शुक्रवार, 30 अक्टूबर 2020 (18:42 IST)
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस सेलिना जेटली काफी समय से फिल्मी पर्दे से दूर हैं। सेलिना इन दिनों अपने परिवार के साथ बिजी हैं, लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर खूब एक्टिव रहती हैं। सेलिना जेटली अकसर समसामयिक मुद्दों पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया रखती रहती हैं। एक्ट्रेस ने अब लोगों से राजस्थानी चूड़ियों का बहिष्कार करने की अपील की है और इसके पीछे उन्होंने बहुत बड़ी वजह बताई है।

‘नो एंट्री’ एक्ट्रेस ने बाल मजदूरी की वजह से राजस्थानी चूड़ियां खरीदना बंद कर दिया है और उन्होंने लोगों से भी इन्हें ना खरीदने की अपील की है। उन्होंने सीएनएन की एक रिपोर्ट का हवाला देते हुए ट्वीट किया- “राजस्थानी चूड़ियों को खरीदना बंद करें। महामारी के कारण बिहार के बच्चों को तस्करी कर इन कारखानों में लाया जाता है, उन्हें कमरे में बंद रखा जाता है और उनके साथ मारपीट की जाती है, उन्हें बिना भोजन के दिन में 20 घंटे काम करवाया जाता है।”



एक्स्पर्ट्स के मुताबिक, कोरोना महामारी की वजह से जारी लंबे लॉकडाउन के कारण देश के ग्रामीण इलाकों में रहने वाले बच्चों पर यौन शोषण और बाल मजदूरी का खतरा बढ़ गया है। बेरोजगारी और आर्थिक संकट की वजह से लोग बच्चों से बाल मजदूरी कराने पर मजबूर हैं।



गौरतलब है कि राजस्थान की राजधानी जयपुर की चूड़ी इंडस्ट्री में बड़े पैमाने पर बाल मजदूरों से काम करवाया जाता है। हाल ही में जयपुर में चूड़ी बनाने के एक कारखाने में यातनाएं देने के बाद एक बाल श्रमिक की मौत हो गई थी।

