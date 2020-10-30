सेलिना जेटली ने की राजस्थानी चूड़ियों को बॉयकॉट करने की मांग, बताई ये बड़ी वजह

STOP BUYING RAJASTHANI BANGLES! Due to pandemic Children frm Bihar are being trafficked into these factories,locked up & beaten up, made to wrk 20hrs a day WITHOUT food. Heartbreaking report by @cnnbrk ThankYou @PoliceRajasthan for the rescues. #StopChildTrafficking @k_satyarthi— Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) October 22, 2020
Thank You @India4children— Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) October 29, 2020
We must stop #ChildTrafficking
Recently children,working as bonded labourers in inhumane conditions,locked,beaten, in a bangle factory in Jaipur,were rescued by a team of anti-human trafficking unit of @PoliceRajasthan @BBAIndia @k_satyarthi https://t.co/DeuPi5wTwU