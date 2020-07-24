सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने ढूंढ निकाला शाहिद कपूर जैसा दिखने वाला हॉलीवुड एक्टर, तस्वीरें वायरल

शुक्रवार, 24 जुलाई 2020 (17:49 IST)
सोशल मीडिया पर अक्सर बॉलीवुड स्टार्स के हमशक्ल वायरल होते रहते हैं। वहीं अब लोगों ने शाहिद कपूर के जैसे दिखने वाले एक्टर को भी ढूंढ निकाला है। ट्व‍िटर पर शाहिद कपूर से मिलते-जुलते चेहरे वाले आइरिश एक्टर सिलियन मर्फी की तस्वीरें वायरल हो रही हैं।


सिलियन मर्फी को यूजर्स फिल्म जब वी मेट में शाहिद कपूर के लुक जैसा बता रहे हैं। फोटोज देखकर एक बार को आप भी कंफ्यूज हो सकते हैं। इनमें सिलियन काफी हद तक शाहिद के डुप्लीकेट नजर आ रहे हैं। 
 




एक यूजर ने लिखा- 'बैटमैन के सिलियन मर्फी, जब वी मेट के शाहिद कपूर जैसे क्यों नजर आ रहे हैं, जो बस अभी 'तुम से ही' गाना गाने वाले हैं?' वहीं एक और यूजर ने भी लिखा- 'बैटमैन के सिलियन मर्फी को देखकर ऐसा लग रहा है कि वो अभी 'तुम से ही' गाना गाने वाले हैं'।
 
बता दें कि सिलियन मर्फी ने बैटमैन बिगिन्स, पीकी ब्लाइंडर्स जैसी फिल्मों में काम किया हैं। फिल्म पीकी ब्लाइंडर्स में उनकी अभिनय शैली को लोगों ने बेहद पसंद किया हैं। वहीं उन्हें बेस्ट एक्टर से नवाजा गया है।
 

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें
सभी देखें

प्रचलित

छी.. गंदा चुटकुला है, पर खूब हंसी आएगी इसकी गारंटी है

अमिताभ की दस श्रेष्ठ फिल्में

ये हीरोइनें शादी के पहले हो गई थीं प्रेग्नेंट!

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

जो लोग अकेले रहने का दम रखते हैं, ये 9 गुण केवल उन्हीं में हो सकते हैं

सम्बंधित जानकारी

विज्ञापन
विवाह प्रस्ताव की तलाश कर रहे हैं ? भारत मॅट्रिमोनी में निःशुल्क रजिस्टर करें !

बॉलीवुड हलचल

'भाबीजी घर पर है' की अनीता भाभी नहीं छोड़ रहीं शो, जल्द शुरू करेंगी शूटिंग

सलमान खान के 'बिग बॉस 14' में हो सकती है इस बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस की एंट्री, जैस्मीन भसीन के नाम की भी चर्चा

एक्ट्रेस ने कॉन्ट्रैक्टर पर लगाया रेप का आरोप, पुलिस ने दर्ज किया केस

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के चहेते डॉगी का इस तरह ख्याल रख रहे उनके पिता, बहन ने शेयर की तस्वीर

एक या दो नहीं, शाहरुख खान ने लॉकडाउन में सुनीं 18 स्क्रिप्ट्स

सभी देखें

जरूर पढ़ें

Aarya Review : गलत और कम गलत के बीच आर्या

जब सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की 'आत्मा' बुलाई गई

क्यों टूटा था सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और अंकिता लोखंडे का रिश्ता?

8 साल तक बेरोजगार थे 'तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा' के अब्दुल, अब 2 रेस्टोरेंट के हैं मालिक

सूरज पंचोली के कारण सुशांत सिंह राजपूत से नाराज थे सलमान खान!

अगला लेख lockdown special joke : बर्तन मांज रहे हैं इंजीनियर, Doctor, CA और वकील