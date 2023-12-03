'तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा' में इस बार भी नहीं हुई दयाबेन की एंट्री, ट्रेंड हुआ #BoycottTMKOC

@AsitKumarrModi So you're happy now after breaking the hearts of all your viewers & now there is no reason left to watch the new ep, okay we understand what you want to do, Shame on you! #BoycottTMKOC #tmkoc pic.twitter.com/b2Qlq55gyP— Ayush Mohanty (@iamayushmohanty) December 2, 2023
Today Jethalal made us all cry . What a marvelous performance Dilip sir.— Aasifian (@PreciousSoul11) December 2, 2023
Not fair #AsitModi .#BoycottTmkoc pic.twitter.com/dHOUOhpJbL
Pata nahi tha jethalal kabhi Hume rulayega bhi— Shubham Dutta (@RealShubham_7) December 2, 2023
Again Daya didn't return, now nobody want to watch this show, I already left 2-3 years before. Amazed to see Dilip sir's acting still after this, he is only reason my father still watches it. #BoycottTMKOCpic.twitter.com/naSURT9JFt
Literally every audience to Tmkoc makers since years for making this comedy show to trash. #BoycottTMKOCpic.twitter.com/ylxTfQaiEy— Mayur (@133_AT_Hobart) December 3, 2023
WHY @Asitkumarmodi ALWAYS PLAYING WITH AUDIENCE EMOTIONS— Ganpat Ariya (@AriyaGanpat) December 3, 2023
NOW HAPPY
NO DAYA NO TMKOC#BoycottTMKOC pic.twitter.com/mOVv01trTs