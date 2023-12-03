Select Your Language

'तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा' में इस बार भी नहीं हुई दयाबेन की एंट्री, ट्रेंड हुआ #BoycottTMKOC

, रविवार, 3 दिसंबर 2023 (12:49 IST)
Boycott TMKOC Trand: टीवी शो 'तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा' बीते करीब 18 साल से दर्शकों का मनोरंजन करता आ रहा है। इस शो के हर किरदार को दर्शकों का खूब प्यार मिलता है। कई सारे एक्टर्स इस शो को छोड़कर जा भी चुके हैं हालांकि उनकी जगह नए कलाकारों की एंट्री भी हुई है। 
 
दयाबेन का किरदार निभाने वाली दिशा वकानी भी लंबे समय से शो से गायब है। अक्सर चर्चा होती है कि इसमें दयाबेन के रोल में दिशा वकानी फिर से लौटने वाली हैं और हर बार दर्शकों का दिल टूट जाता है। इस बार भी मेकर्स शो में दयाबेन की एंट्री का ट्रेक लेकर आए थे। हालांकि आखिरी में दयाबेन की एंट्री नहीं हुई। 
 




दयाबेन की इस बार भी वापसी नहीं होने से फैंस का दिल टूट गया है और उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर #BoycottTMKOC ट्रेंड कर दिया है। यूजर्स सोशल मीडिया पर तरह तरह के रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं।
 


एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'अब कई साल हो गए हैं, फैंस अभी भी इस जोड़ी को स्क्रीन पर देखने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं.. लेकिन यह शो हमें केवल लॉलीपॉप दे रहा है!' एक अन्य ने लिखा, 'दर्शकों की भावनाओं के साथ खिलवाड़, हर बार आप हमें उन्हीं कहानियों से बेवकूफ नहीं बना सकते।' 
 
अब अपकमिंग एपिसोड में बताया जाने वाला है कि आखिरी दयाबेन इस बार भी गोकुलधाम सोसाइटी क्यों नहीं आ पाईं। हालांकि मेकर्स की ये ट्रिक्स फैंस को पसंद नहीं आ रही है। दिशा वकानी साल 2017 से इस शो से गायब हैं।
Edited By : Ankit Piplodiya 

