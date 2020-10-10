इस वजह से अपनी शादी की 54वीं सालगिरह नहीं मनाएंगे दिलीप कुमार और सायरा बानो

Message from Saira Banu Khan:— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 9, 2020
Oct. 11, is always the most beautiful day in my life. Dilip Saheb married me on this day and made my cherished dreams come true.
This year, we are not celebrating. You all know we lost two of our brothers, Ahsan Bhai and Aslam Bhai ...1/n
The unprecedented turmoil due to the Covid-19 pandemic has taken many lives and caused sorrow in many many families. In the current circumstances, we request all of you, our dear friends, to pray for each other's safety and well being. May God be with us all. Stay Safe. 2/2— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 9, 2020