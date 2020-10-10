Select Your Language

इस वजह से अपनी शादी की 54वीं सालगिरह नहीं मनाएंगे दिलीप कुमार और सायरा बानो

शनिवार, 10 अक्टूबर 2020 (15:00 IST)
बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज अभिनेता दिलीप कुमार और सायरा बानो हर साल 11 अक्टूबर को अपनी शादी की सालगिरह मनाते हैं। हालांकि इस बार ऐसा नहीं होगा और दोनों ने 2020 में अपनी 54वीं सालगिरह नहीं मनाने का फैसला लिया है। इस बात की जानकारी सायरा ने दिलीप कुमार के ट्विटर अकाउंट से पोस्ट कर दी है।

सायरा ने दिलीप कुमार के ट्विटर अकाउंट से ट्वीट किया, 'सायरा बानो खान का मैसेज: 11 अक्टूबर, हमेशा मेरे जीवन का सबसे सुंदर दिन होता है। दिलीप साहब ने इस दिन मुझसे शादी की और मेरे सपनों को साकार किया। इस साल हम जश्न नहीं मना रहे हैं। आप सभी जानते हैं कि हमने अपने दो भाइयों अहसान भाई और असलम भाई को खो दिया है।' 
 
इसके बाद दूसरे ट्वीट में लिखा, 'कोरोनावायरस महामारी के कारण भी कई लोगों की जान चली गई है और कई परिवारों में दुखी भी किया है। वर्तमान परिस्थितियों में हम आप सभी और हमारे प्यारे दोस्तों से एक दूसरे की सुरक्षा और भलाई के लिए प्रार्थना करने का अनुरोध करते हैं। ईश्वर हम सबके साथ रहे। सुरक्षित रहें।' 
 
बता दें, बीते दिनों दिलीप कुमार के दो भाई- एहसान और असलम खान कोरोनावायरस की चपेट में आए थे। बाद में दोनों भाइयों का मुंबई के एक अस्पताल में निधन हो गया। निधन के बाद सायरा बानो ने खुलासा किया था कि दिग्गज अभिनेता को उनके भाई के निधन के बारे में सूचित नहीं किया गया था। 
 

