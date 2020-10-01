पुश्तैनी हवेली की तस्वीरें देख भावुक हुए दिलीप कुमार, सुनाए बचपन के किस्से

Thank you for sharing this. Requesting all in #Peshawar to share photos of my ancestral house (if you’ve clicked the pic) and tag #DilipKumar https://t.co/bB4Xp4IrUB— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 30, 2020
#DilipKumar's sentiments on his ancestral house in #Peshawar. (2011) -FF— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020
1/n I am at once full of fond remembrances of my parents, grandparents and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins who filled the house with the sounds of their chatter and hearty laughter.
2/n My mother who was frail and delicate was always in the spacious kitchen of the house and as a little boy I would wait for her to finish her chores so that I could just sit by her side and gaze at her beautiful face.— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020
3/n I have memories of the sitting room where the family gathered for high tea in the evenings, the large room where the ladies prayed, the terrace, the bedrooms, everything.— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020
4/n I can vividly recall the piggy rides on my grandfather’s back and the scary stories my grandmother cooked up to forbid me from wandering out of the house alone.— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020
6/6 Every day as the trading closed in the market of Qissa Khwani Bazaar, a story teller would sit in the centre of the square narrating stories of valour and victory, deceit and retribution which I would listen to with wide- eyed attention, seated next to my father and uncles.— Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020