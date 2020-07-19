'प्यार तूने क्या किया' के निर्देशक रजत मुखर्जी का निधन, बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर

Just got news about the passing away of a dear friend. Rajat Mukherjee director of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road was a friend from our early, early struggles in Bombay. Many meals, many bottles of Old Monk consumed. Many more to consume in another world. Will miss you dear friend.— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 19, 2020
Another friend gone too soon. Director Rajat Mukherjee (Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, Road). He was dealing with multiple health situations past few months in Jaipur. Go well mate.— Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) July 19, 2020
My friend and director of Road ,Rajat Mukherjee passed away in the early hours today in Jaipur after a long battle with illness!!! Rest in peace Rajat !!Still can’t believe that we will never meet or discuss our work ever again.khush reh jaha bhi reh.— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 19, 2020