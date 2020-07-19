'प्यार तूने क्या किया' के निर्देशक रजत मुखर्जी का निधन, बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर

रविवार, 19 जुलाई 2020 (11:39 IST)
Photo : Twitter
रोड, प्यार तूने क्या किया और लव इन नेपाल जैसी फिल्मों का निर्देशन करने वाले रजत मुखर्जी का निधन हो गया है। उनका निधन बीते शुक्रवार यानी 17 जुलाई को हुआ। वह पिछले कुछ समय से किडनी की समस्या से जूझ रहे थे। इस खबर के आने के बाद बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई है।
 
अनुभव सिन्हा और हंसल मेहता ने इस दुखद घटना की पुष्टि की। हंसल ने लिखा, अभी-अभी एक प्रिय मित्र के निधन की खबर मिली। 'प्यार तूने क्या किया' और 'रोड' के डायरेक्टर रजत मुखर्जी मेरे बॉम्बे में बहुत शुरुआती संघर्ष के वक्त के मित्र थे। कई बार साथ में खाया और कई ओल्ड मॉन्क की बोतलें पीं। कई दूसरी दुनिया में पीनी बाकी हैं। बहुत याद आओगे प्यारे दोस्त।
 
अनुभव सिन्हा ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, एक और दोस्त इतनी जल्दी चला गया। डायरेक्टर रजत मुखर्जी। जयपुर में कुछ महीनों से वह बीते कुछ महीनों से कई स्वास्थ्य समस्याओं से जूझ रहे थे।
 
मनोज बाजपेयी ने ट्वीट में लिखा, मेरे दोस्त और रोड फिल्म के डायरेक्टर रजत मुखर्जी आज जयपुर में अपनी बीमारी से लंबी जंग के बाद दुनिया छोड़ गए। तुम्हें शान्ति मिले रजत. मुझे विश्वास नहीं हो रहा कि अब हम कभी नहीं मिल पाएंगे और कभी अपने काम के बारे में बात नहीं कर पाएंगे। खुश रहे जहां भी रहे।
 
रजत मुखर्जी ने हिंदी सिनेमा में अपने करियर की शुरुआत रामगोपाल वर्मा के निर्माण में बनी रोमांटिक थ्रिलर फिल्म 'प्यार तूने क्या किया' से की थी। इसके अगले ही साल उन्होंने राम गोपाल वर्मा के ही निर्माण में अपनी दूसरी फिल्म 'रोड' का निर्देशन किया।
 

