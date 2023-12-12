Select Your Language

'डंकी' का रोमांटिक गाना 'डंकी ड्रॉप 5 - ओ माही' रिलीज, नेटिजन्स ने बरसाया प्यार

WD Entertainment Desk

, मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2023 (13:38 IST)
Dunki Drop 5 O Mahi: बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार शाहरुख खान की मोस्ट अवेटेड फिल्म 'डंकी' सुर्खियों में बनी हुई है। मेकर्स 'डंकी ड्रॉप 1-टीजर, 'डंकी ड्रॉप 2- लुट पुट गया', 'डंकी ड्रॉप 3-‍ निकले थे कभी हम घर से' और 'डंकी ड्रॉप 4- ट्रेलर' के साथ फैंस का एक्साइटमेंट बढ़ाया हुआ है। 
 
अब हाल ही में मेकर्स ने 'डंकी ड्रॉप 5- ओ माही' रिलीज किया है। यह 'डंकी' का रोमांटिक सॉन्ग है। गाने में शाहरुख खान और तापसी पन्नू के बीच रोमांटिक केमिस्ट्री देखने को मिल रही है। हार्डी और मनु के बीच सेल्फलेस प्यार की गाथा का एक नया चैप्टर खोलते हुए, यह गीत उनकी प्रेम कहानी की सुंदरता को दर्शाता है, जो सुनने वाले को खूब लुभाती है। 
 
यह गाना खूबसूरत रेगिस्तानी इलाकों की पृष्ठभूमि पर आधारित है, जो हार्डी और मनु के बीच रोमांस को कैद किए है और साथ ही उनकी ट्रांसफॉर्मेटिव यात्रा में के संघर्षों को भी उजागर करता है। अपनी रिलीज के साथ ही गाने ने कुछ ही समय में नेटिज़न्स को इसके बारे में बात करने पर मजबूर कर दिया है।
 
ऐसे में नेटिजन्स ने गाने की तारीफ करते हुए इसे सॉंग ऑफ द ईयर बता रहे हैं। जबकि गाने ने लोगों को गूसबम्प्स दिए है, नेटिज़न्स एसआरके, अरिजीत सिंह और प्रीतम के संयोजन को एक और चार्टबस्टर गाने के साथ वापस आते हुए देखने के लिए उत्साहित हैं। यहां है उनके रिएक्शन।
 








डंकी में शानदार कास्ट है, जिसमें शाहरुख खान के साथ-साथ सुपरटैलेंटेड अभिनेता बोमन ईरानी, तापसी पन्नू, विक्की कौशल, विक्रम कोचर और अनिल ग्रोवर द्वारा रंगीन किरदार निभाए गए हैं। जीओ स्टूडियोज, रेड चिलीज एंटरटेनमेंट और राजकुमार हिरानी फिल्म्स की प्रस्तुति, राजकुमार हिरानी और गौरी खान द्वारा निर्मित, अभिजात जोशी, राजकुमार हिरानी और कनिका ढिल्लों द्वारा लिखित, डंकी 21  दिसंबर 2023 को रिलीज होने वाली है।
Edited By : Ankit Piplodiya

