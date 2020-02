इमरान हाशमी के बेटे अयान ने दिया कैंसर पर पावरफुल स्पीच, वीडियो वायरल

4th Feb 2020- An evening filled with hope, love, and conversations! I met my youngest motivator, Ayaan Hashmi, who is just 10 years old and is truly a canvas of positivity! The way he spoke about his journey was far beyond his age! You’ve got a warrior @therealemraan Give my love to Ayaan! @priyadutt kudos to you for being a pillar of strength to all those affected by the big C! It’s truly commendable to see the work you’re doing with @nargisduttfoundation and thank you for making me a part of this #WorldCancerDay

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on Feb 4, 2020 at 9:41am PST