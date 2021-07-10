रिलीज से पहले ही विवादों में फंसी फरहान अख्तर की 'तूफान', लव जिहाद फैलाने का लगा आरोप

Never forget— धर्मों रक्षति रक्षितः (@bhargav_sonu72) July 10, 2021
Never forgive
Hinduphobic Bollywood#BoycottToofaan @beingarun28 pic.twitter.com/AlEAY0sRa5
Today in Hindu-majority country of India, insult and mockery of Hindu Dharma, Hindu deities n Hindu customs is going on unabated through mediums like Web series, movies, social media and so on.— Suman H P (@Suman_H_P) July 10, 2021
Unity of Hindus is the only way to stop These issues, so support #BoycottToofaan pic.twitter.com/J5dfxarcSt
Remember this #BoycottToofaan pic.twitter.com/32ZKNvpDtz— कुंवर अजयप्रताप सिंह (@iSengarAjayy) July 10, 2021
BOYCOTT EVERY MOVIE WHICH IS AGAINST OUR CULTURE AND DHARMA #BoycottToofaan
— Manish Singh (@MSinghBJP) July 10, 2021
Farhan Akhtar's TOOFAN coming on 16 th July, He had boycotted CAA— Sumita Das (@sumidas198) July 10, 2021
Now it's our turn to boycott his film.#BoycottToofaan Trending In India
Retweet pic.twitter.com/YAIqCULUg6