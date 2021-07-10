Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

रिलीज से पहले ही विवादों में फंसी फरहान अख्तर की 'तूफान', लव जिहाद फैलाने का लगा आरोप

webdunia
शनिवार, 10 जुलाई 2021 (18:11 IST)
बॉलीवुड एक्टर फरहान अख्तर की फिल्म 'तूफान' 16 जुलाई को अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो पर रिलीज होने जा रही है। लेकिन यह फिल्म रिलीज से पहले ही विवादों में फंस गई है। सोशल मीडिया पर #BoycottToofaan ट्रेंड होने लगा है। 

 
यूजर्स फिल्म पर लव जिहाद फैलाने का आरोप लगा रहे हैं। इस फिल्म में फरहान अख्तर अजीज अली नाम के बॉक्सर के किरदार में नजर आने वाले हैं। वहीं मृणाल ठाकुर डॉ. पूजा शाह के किरदार में नजर आएंगी। फिल्म में पूजा को अजीज अली की गर्लफ्रेंड और पत्नी के रूप में दिखाया गया है। 
 
वहीं कुछ यूजर्स सीएए और एनआरसी के मुद्दो को लेकर भी फरहान अख्तर की फिल्म तूफान का विरोध कर रहे हैं। कुछ का कहना है कि फरहान ने सीएए और एनआरसी का विरोध किया था इसलिए इसकी फिल्मों को बॉयकॉट करेंगे।
 


एक यूजर ने लिखा, तूफान मूवी हमारे कल्चर के खिलाफ है। हम इसका विरोध करेंगे। वहीं एक अन्य ने लिखा, बॉलीवुड लव जिहाद को प्रमोट करता है।  
 
एक अन्य यूजर ने लिखा, याद करो ये वही फरहान अख्तर है, जिसने सीएए का विरोध किया था। अब हमारा समय है, इसकी तूफान को आंधी में उड़ा दो। एक अन्य कहा, हिंदू बहुल देश में वेब सीरीज, मूवी, सोशल मीडिया आदि माध्यमों से हिंदू धर्म, हिंदू देवी-देवताओं और हिंदू रीति-रिवाजों का अपमान लगातार हो रहा है। इन मुद्दों को रोकने का एकमात्र उपाय हिंदुओं की एकता है, इसलिए समर्थन करें।
 
webdunia
एक्सेल इंटरटेनमेंट और आरओएमपी पिक्चर्स की सहभागिता में अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो की प्रस्तुति 'तूफान' एक स्पोर्ट्स ड्रामा है, जिसके निर्माता रितेश सिधवानी, फरहान अख्तर और राकेश ओमप्रकाश मेहरा हैं। इस फिल्म में मृणाल ठाकुर, परेश रावल, सुप्रिया पाठक कपूर, हुसैन दलाल, डॉ. मोहन अगाशे, दर्शन कुमार और विजय राज के साथ फरहान अख्तर मुख्य भूमिका निभा रहे हैं।
 
तूफान बॉक्सर अजीज अली की कहानी है। जो सड़क से उठकर देश का सबसे बड़ा बॉक्सर बन जाता है। इस किरदार को फरहान अख्तर ने बखुबी निभाया है। वहीं मृणाल ठाकुर फिल्म में डॉक्टर के रोल में नजर आ रही हैं। इसके अलावा परेश रावल कोच के किरदार में नजर आ रहे हैं।
 

