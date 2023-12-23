'फाइटर' के गाने 'इश्क जैसा कुछ' गाने में रितिक-दीपिका की सिजलिंग केमेस्ट्री ने नेटिज़न्स पर चलाया जादू

Select Your Language

, शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2023 (16:07 IST)
Ishq Jaisa Kuch Song: रितिक रोशन और दीपिका पादुकोण स्टारर 'फाइटर' के बहुप्रतीक्षित गाने 'इश्क जैसा कुछ' ने रिलीज के साथ ही लोगों को अपना दीवाना बना लिया है। गाने में लीड एक्टर्स की शानदार और ताज़ा केमिस्ट्री ने हर तरफ माहौल को रोमांटिक कर दिया है। 
 
यह ट्रैक अपने रोमांटिक म्यूजिक, भव्य जोड़ी - रितिक और दीपिका के बीच गतिशील केमिस्ट्री, खूबसूरत नजारें के साथ दर्शकों के दिलों को गहराई से छू रहा है। यह गाना इस सीज़न का सबसे बड़ा चार्टबस्टर है और रिलीज़ होने के बाद से यह चार्ट पर राज कर रहा है। नेटिज़न्स गाने और रितिक रोशन-दीपिका पादुकोण के बीच की शानदार केमिस्ट्री की तारीफ करने से खुद को नहीं रोक सके।
 
लीड जोड़ी की हॉटनेस के बारे में बात करते हुए एक यूजर ने लिखा, होली स्मोक्स! ये दोनों काफी अट्रैक्टिव लग रहे हैं! #DeepikaPadukone #HrithikRoshan #IshqJaisaKuch #Fighter
 
गाने की विजुअल्स की तारीफ करते हुए एक नेटीजन ने लिखा, यार @justSidAnand आप हर बार कैसे कर लेते हैं? मेरा मतलब है कि #IshqJaisaKuch देखने में ऐसा लगता है जैसे एडम और ईव हेवन में डांस कर रहे हैं। आप, विशाल-शेखर और एचआर की ट्रिलॉजी पर कभी भी शक नहीं कर सकते। केवल आप ही हमें #Hrithik के साथ ऐसी विजुअल ट्रीट दे सकते हैं जो फुल फॉर्म में हैं। 
 




फाइटर बड़े पैमाने पर एंटरटेन करने वाली फिल्म है जो एंड्रेनाइल रश, थ्रिल और एक्शन का वादा करती है। सिद्धार्थ आनंद के निर्देशन में और वायकॉम18 स्टूडियोज और मार्फ्लिक्स पिक्चर्स के सहयोग से प्रस्तुत 'फाइटर' एक सिनेमाई अनुभव है जो एक्शन स्टोरीटेलिंग में क्रांति लाने के लिए तैयार है। 
 
यह फिल्म दिल दहला देने वाले एक्शन सीन्स को देशभक्ति के उत्साह के साथ सहजता से पेश करती है, जो एक ऐसे गहन अनुभव का वादा करती है जो दुनिया भर के दर्शकों को पसंद आएगा। तो एक एपिक यात्रा के लिए खुद को तैयार कर लीजिए क्योंकि 'फाइटर' 25 जनवरी, 2024 को सिनेमाघरों में उड़ान भरेगी और एक ऐसा नजारा पेश करेगी जो सिनेमाई एक्सीलेंस को फिर से परिभाषित करता है।
