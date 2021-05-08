बेजुबानों की मदद के लिए आगे आईं जैकलीन फर्नांडिस, YOLO फाउंडेशन के जरिए आवारा जानवरों तक पहुंचाया खाना

कोरोना संकट के इस दौर में कई सेलेब्स मदद के लिए आगे आ रहे हैं। बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस जैकलीन फर्नांडिस ने भी फाउंडेशन YOLO (यू ओनली लिव वन्स) की शुरुआत की है। अभिनेत्री ने खुद ऑन ग्राउंड रहकर इसका कार्यभार संभाला है क्योंकि उनका यह फाउंडेशन कई एनजीओ के साथ मिलकर काम कर रहा है, खासकर इन मुश्किलभरे हालात में कई समस्याओं से निपटने की कोशिश की जा रही है।





जैकलीन अब उन बेजुबानों की मदद के लिए आगे आई हैं जो इंसानों की तरह मदद नहीं मांग सकते है। जैकी ने हाल ही में फ़ीलाइन फाउंडेशन का दौरा किया जिसकी तस्वीरें उन्होंने अपने सोशल मीडिया पर साझा की है, यह एक ऐसा एनजीओ है जो सड़को पर रहने वाले जानवरों की मदद करते है।

अभिनेत्री लिखती हैं, My team and I at the Yolo Foundation visited @thefelinefoundation and it opened our eyes to the plethora of issues faced by the people trying to help street cats and strays. The most notable being stigma around sterilisation.

Even with all these problems, it was heartwarming to witness the dedication with which the volunteers and the doctors continues with their work. They have treated so many animals till date and have created a safe home for them. They are what one can truly call a #kindnessbrigade. It fills me with joy to share their #storiesofkindness with the world.

Together I am confident we can create a movement to resolve the issue of our strays and safeguard their wellbeing stay tuned to see how you can do your bit!"

जब से इस पहल की घोषणा की गई है जैकलीन लगातार इसके लिए काम कर रही हैं। YOLO फाउंडेशन के साथ अभिनेत्री ने रोटी बैंक फाउंडेशन का दौरा किया है, वह मुंबई पुलिस बल के बीच मास्क और सैनिटाइज़र वितरित कर रही है और अब आवारा जानवरों को खाना खिला रही हैं।

वर्क फ्रंट की बात करें तो जैकलीन जल्द ही बच्चन पांडे, भूत पुलिस, अटैक, सर्कस और रामसेतु जैसी फिल्मों में नजर आएंगी। इसके अलावा जैकलीन सलमान खान की फिल्म राधे योर मोस्ट वांटेड भाई के एक गाने में भी नजर आएंगी।