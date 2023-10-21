Select Your Language

'कॉफी विद करण' में कंगना रनौट को इनवाइट नहीं किए जाने से फैंस निराश

WD Entertainment Desk

, शनिवार, 21 अक्टूबर 2023 (14:41 IST)
koffee with karan 8 : करण जौहर समय-समय पर फिल्म इंडस्ट्री की जानी-मानी हस्तियों को अपने चैट शो 'कॉफी विद करण' में बुलाते रहे हैं। आमतौर पर उनके शो में बड़ी-बड़ी हस्तियां प्रमोशन के लिए आती हैं लेकिन इस सीजन में ऐसा नहीं है! वैसे तो करण जौहर की अतिथि सूची बेहद शानदार है जिसका प्रशंसक और इंतजार नहीं कर पा रहे।
 
लेकिन इसके साथ ही फैंस निराश भी है क्योंकि अगले हफ्ते तेजस की रिलीज के बावजूद कंगना रनौट इस 'कॉफी विद करण' का हिस्सा नहीं हैं।
 
कंगना रनौट देश की एक जानी-मानी और प्रतिभाशाली अभिनेत्री हैं और उनकी आगामी फिल्म तेजस जल्द ही रिलीज होने वाली है, फैन्स के कहना है कि उन्हें करण जौहर के चैट शो 'कॉफी विद करण' में अतिथि बनना चाहिए था। लेकिन होस्ट ने नए सेलेब्रिटी बच्चों को शो में आने के लिए चुना और हमें आश्चर्य है कि क्यों? 
 
webdunia
करण जौहर ज्यादातर बड़े सुपरस्टार्स को अपने शो में बुलाते हैं और बड़ी सुपरस्टार होने के बावजूद कंगना को 'कॉफी विद करण' में नहीं बुलाया गया। इतनी महान प्रतिभा को बॉलीवुड के दिग्गजों द्वारा दरकिनार किया जाना निराशाजनक है।
 
इसने निश्चित रूप से उन नेटिज़न्स को निराश किया है जिन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर धूम मचाते हुए इसके बारे में अपने विचार व्यक्त करना शुरू कर दिया है। यहां देखें नेटिज़न्स की प्रतिक्रिया...
 
















जहां कंगना रनौट की तेजस 27 अक्टूबर को बड़े पर्दे पर रिलीज होने वाली है, वहीं कॉफी विद करण 26 अक्टूबर से स्ट्रीम होने वाली है।
