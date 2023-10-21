'कॉफी विद करण' में कंगना रनौट को इनवाइट नहीं किए जाने से फैंस निराश

Bollywood never ceases to surprise! #KaranJohar, known for hosting big celebs, has decided to give a platform to nepo kids rather than the talented actors. And guess who's missing out? #KanganaRanaut, whose film Tejas is hitting theaters next week!— आदित्य दास (@can5peak) October 20, 2023
#KaranJohar’s Koffee with Karan guest list has pretty everyone but Kangana Ranaut! Nepo kids se leke sab hai! But #KanganaRanaut nahi, despite knowing that her film is gearing up for release! How is it fair?— Smriti (@smriti915) October 20, 2023
#KaranJohar's #KoffeeWithKaran welcomes nepo kids, other actors but where's the spot for #KanganaRanaut? She's a powerhouse with an incredible story to share! Let's support this talented actor on her journey with #Tejas!— कौण (@lamiv123) October 20, 2023
#KaranJohar has always invited big celebrities on Koffee With Karan, but don't know what's wrong this time! Knowing #KanganaRanaut is having her film Tejas around the corner for the release, he invited the new kids, nepo kids! Why ?— Shivani (@imshivani143) October 20, 2023
Excited about Karan Johar's guest list, but disappointed that Kangana Ranaut won't be there? The promo had us hoping for a powerhouse duo on the couch! Unfair, considering she has #Tejas coming to the big screen! #KaranJohar #KanganaRanaut #Tejas— चंदू (@Chanduhuu) October 20, 2023
#KaranJohar’s guest list is exciting I guess but seems like #KanganaRanaut is a no no? Promo dekh ke toh laga ki we would get to see two powerhouses together on a couch! I guess its unfair knowing she has Tejas coming on the big screen!— Shanaya singh (@sassy_shanaya) October 20, 2023
#KaranJohar has a place for nepo kids on his show Koffee With Karan but not for #KanganaRanaut who has a brilliant story to narrate to the audience with Tejas! Such a talented actor is not getting support!— (@simpleaarushi) October 20, 2023
Bollywood did it again! #KaranJohar who usually invites big celebs has opted for new kids from in front of #KanganaRanaut, who has her film Tejas up for release this month!—(@mahakal_karann) October 20, 2023
Disappointed to see #KanganaRanaut missing from #KaranJohar's Koffee with Karan guest list. It's unfair, especially considering her upcoming film release. #NepotismAtItsFinest #SupportTalent— (@kar5han_) October 20, 2023