कंगना रनौत के PoK वाले बयान पर भड़के बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स, जानें किसने क्या कहा

Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir? https://t.co/5V1VQLSxh1— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020
Dear @KanganaTeam Mumbai is the city where your dream of becoming a Bollywood star has been fulfilled, one would expect you to have some respect for this wonderful city. It's appalling how you compared Mumbai with POK! उचलली जीभ आणि लावली टाळ्याला https://t.co/FXjkGxqfBK— Renuka Shahane (@renukash) September 3, 2020
Dear @renukash ji when did criticising the poor administration of a government became equal to the place being administered , I don’t believe you are that naive, were you also waiting like a blood thirsty vulture to pounce and get a piece of my meat ? Expected better from you https://t.co/wkR7u05rTB— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020
Dear @KanganaTeam I am all for criticizing Govts. But "why Mumbai is feeling like POK" seems to me like a direct comparison between Mumbai & POK. Your comparison was really in bad taste. As a Mumbaikar I did not like it! Maybe it was naive of me to expect any better from you. https://t.co/E9feLKsurv— Renuka Shahane (@renukash) September 3, 2020
मुंबई .. यह शहर तक़दीरें बदलता है।— sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 3, 2020
सलाम करोगे तो सलामी मिलेगी।
Maharashtra is cultural n intellectual face of India..land of Great Shivaji maharaj. Mumbai has fed millions of Indians n given them Name Fame n Glory.Only ungrateful can compare it with POK..Shocked n disgusted #EnoughIsEnough #आमचीमुंबई #mumbaimerijaan #जयमहाराष्ट्र— Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) September 3, 2020
मुंबई हिंदुस्तान है।— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 3, 2020
Mumbai meri Jaan lived and worked here for almost twenty years. Moved here to live on my own at age 19. This city embraced me with open arms and kept me safe. A cosmopolitan, inclusive, diverse, beautiful city.— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 3, 2020
September 3, 2020