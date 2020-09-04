Select Your Language

कंगना रनौत के PoK वाले बयान पर भड़के बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स, जानें किसने क्या कहा

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 4 सितम्बर 2020 (16:38 IST)
अपने बयानों के कारण अकसर चर्चा में बनी रहने वाली बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनौत इन दिनों अपने एक ट्वीट के कारण सुर्खियों में हैं। हाल ही में कंगना ने ट्वीट कर कह दिया कि शिवसेना सांसद संजय राउत ने उन्हें धमकी दी है। इसके साथ ही, उन्होंने मुंबई की तुलना पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर से कर दिया। इस ट्वीट के बाद कंगना लोगों के निशाने पर आ गईं। रेणुका शहाणे, रितेश देशमुख, दीया मिर्जा सहित कई बॉलीवुड सितारों ने भी कंगना के इस ट्वीट पर जवाब दिया है।

दरअसल, कंगना ने संजय राउत पर बड़ा आरोप लगाते हुए ट्वीट किया था, ‘शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत ने मुझे खुली धमकी दी है और कहा है कि मैं मुंबई वापस ना लौटूं। पहले मुंबई की सड़कों में आजादी के नारे लगे और अब खुली धमकी मिल रही है। यह मुंबई पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर (PoK) की तरह क्यों लग रहा है?’



कंगना के ट्वीट के बाद जानी-मानी एक्ट्रेस रेणुका शहाणे ने लिखा- ‘डियर कंगना रनौत, मुंबई वो शहर है जहां आपने बॉलीवुड स्टार बनने के अपने सपने को पूरा किया है, हर कोई आपसे इस अद्भुत शहर के लिए इज्जत की उम्मीद करेगा। ये काफी दुखद है कि आप मुंबई को किस तरह पीओके से तुलना कर रही हैं।’



रेणुका के ट्वीट का जवाब देते हुए कंगना ने लिखा- ‘प्रिय रेणुका जी, किसी जगह के गलत प्रशासन की निंदा करने का मतलब उस स्‍थान की निंदा करना कब से हो गया? मुझे यकीन नहीं हो रहा कि आप भी खून के प्यासे गिद्ध की तरह इंतजार कर रही थीं कि मेरे मांस का एक टुकड़ा मिल जाए। आपसे मुझे बेहतर की उम्‍मीद थी।’



इसके जवाब में रेणुका शहाणे ने लिखा- ‘प्रिय कंगना, मैं सरकार की आलोचना करने के लिए तैयार हूं। लेकिन आपका ‘मुंबई पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर की तरह क्यों लग रहा है’ ऐसा लगा रहा है जैसे आप मुंबई की तुलना पीओके के साथ कर रही हैं। आपकी तुलना वास्तव में खराब में हैं। मुंबईकर के तौर पर मुझे यह पसंद नहीं आया!’



वहीं सोनू सूद ने कंगना के ट्वीट के बाद लिखा- ‘मुंबई... ये शहर तकदीरें बदलता है। सलाम करोगे तो सलामी मिलेगी।’



एक्ट्रेस उर्मिला मातोंडकर ने लिखा- ‘महाराष्ट्र भारत का सांस्कृतिक और बौद्धिक चेहरा है...और महान शिवाजी महाराज का। मुंबई ने लाखों भारतीयों को खिलाया, नाम दिलाया और शोहरत दी। सिर्फ एहसान फरामोश लोग ही इसकी तुलना पीओके के साथ कर सकते हैं।’



वहीं, रितेश देशमुख ने लिखा- ‘मुंबई हिंदुस्तान है।’



दीया मिर्जा और स्वरा भास्कर ने भी कंगना के ट्वीट पर नाराजगी जाहिर की है।




