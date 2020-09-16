Select Your Language

कंगना का जया पर पलटवार, कहा- हीरो के साथ सोने के बाद मिलता 2 मिनट का रोल, ऐसी थाली दी इंडस्ट्री ने...

webdunia
बुधवार, 16 सितम्बर 2020 (16:14 IST)
बीते दिनों जया बच्चन ने संसद में कंगना रनौत और रवि किशन पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा था कि कुछ लोग बॉलीवुड हस्तियों को बदनाम करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं और वह जिस थाली में खाते हैं उसी में छेद करते हैं। जया के इस बयान पर कंगना लगातार अपनी तीखी प्रतिक्रिया दे रही हैं। अब, एक्ट्रेस ने जया बच्चन को आड़े हाथों लिया और पूछा है कि आखिर जया बच्चन और उनकी इंडस्ट्री ने कौन-सी थाली दी है?

कंगना ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा- ‘कौन सी थाली दी है जया जी और उनकी इंडस्ट्री ने? एक थाली मिली थी, जिसमें दो मिनट के रोल में आइटम नंबर्स और एक रोमांटिक सीन मिलता था, वो भी हीरो के साथ सोने के बाद। मैंने इस इंडस्ट्री को फेमिनिज्म सिखाया, देश भक्ति, नारीप्रधान फिल्मों से थाली सजाई, यह मेरी अपनी थाली है, जया जी आपकी नहीं।’



इससे पहले कंगना ने ट्वीट कर कहा था- ‘जया जी क्‍या आप तब भी यही कहतीं अगर मेरी जगह आपकी बेटी श्‍वेता को टीनएज में पीटा गया होता, ड्रग्‍स दिए गए होते और शोषण होता। क्‍या आप तब भी यही कहतीं अगर अभिषेक लगातार बुलिंग और शोषण की बात करते और एक दिन फांसी से झूलते पाए जाते? थोड़ी हमदर्दी हमसे भी दिखाइए।’


