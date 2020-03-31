कोरोना वायरस से जंग के लिए लता मंगेशकर ने दिए 25 लाख; प्रियंका, कैटरीना और विक्की कौशल भी आए आगे

मंगलवार, 31 मार्च 2020 (18:42 IST)
स्वर साम्राज्ञी लता मंगेशकर, अभिनेत्री प्रियंका चोपड़ा, कैटरीना कैफ, आलिया भट्ट, विक्की कौशल समेत कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने देश में कोरोना वायरस से निपटने का प्रयास कर रहे विभिन्न राहत कोषों में चंदा दिया।

लता मंगेशकर ने ट्विटर पर बताया कि वे मुख्यमंत्री सहायता कोष में 25 लाख रुपये दान कर रही हैं जो “इस मुश्किल समय में सरकार की मदद करने की उनकी ड्यूटी का हिस्सा है।”

नमस्कार.आपण आपल्या सरकारला या कठिण प्रसंगी मदत करणे हे आपले कर्तव्य आहे. मी माझ्या तर्फ़े मुख्यमंत्री सहाय्यता निधीला २५ लाख रुपये देत आहे. माझी सर्वांना नम्र विनंती आहे की सरकारच्या क़ोरोना विरोधी लढ्यात आपण सुद्धा सरकारला यथाशक्ति मदत करावी.

— Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) March 31, 2020


प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने पति पॉप गायक निक जोनास के साथ पीएम-केयर्स फंड, यूनिसेफ, गूंज, डॉक्टर्स विदाउट बार्डर्स, नो किड हंगरी और एसएजी-एएफटीआरए समेत 10 परोपकारी संस्थाओं में अघोषित राशि दान की। प्रियंका ने ट्विटर पर कहा कि ये संगठन कोविड-19 प्रकोप से प्रभावित लोगों की मदद करने के लिए ‘‘शानदार काम’’ कर रहा है। प्रियंका ने लोगों से आगे आने और अपने-अपने हिस्से का योगदान करने की अपील की। निक ने कहा कि इन संगठनों का उल्लेख करने का मकसद जागरुकता पैदा करना है।

Nick and I have donated to these charities: @unicef, @FeedingAmerica, @goonj, #DoctorsWithoutBorders, @nokidhungry, @GiveIndia, and @sagaftra, #IAHV, #Aseema, and #PMCARES fund.

— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 31, 2020


वहीं इंस्टाग्राम पर एक पोस्ट में कैटरीना ने कहा कि उन्होंने महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष और पीएम-केयर्स फंड दोनों में धनराशि दान की है। उन्होंने लिखा, “इस वैश्विक महामारी ने विश्व में जिस तरह की मुश्किलें खड़ी की हैं उसे देखना बहुत दुखद है।”

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I pledge to donate to the PM CARES fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund Maharashtra. Heartbreaking to see the hardship and suffering this pandemic has unleashed in the world.

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on



आलिया भट्ट ने पीएम-केयर्स फंड और मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष में योगदान दिया।

#StayHomeStaySafeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/lTl8MoSYNM

— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 31, 2020


अभिनेता विक्की कौशल ने कहा कि वह पीएम-केयर्स और महाराष्ट्र मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष में एक करोड़ रुपये का दान कर रहे हैं।



सारा अली खान ने भी राहत कार्यों के लिए अघोषित राशि दान करने की जानकारी दी।



अभिनेता अली फजल ने जरूरतमंदों को खाने के पैकेट बांटे।

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jisse darte thhey wohi baat ho gayi!!!! Aahh haa haa haaaaahaaaaaaa...... couldn’t muster up the courage to face the wrath outside. Called up the DCs to help out. We’ve collected some stuff to send to vile parle. Near number 5 petrol pump there are a lot of people in desperate need for food. Music is mine. Any others out there??? Keep doing the work..chhota bada doesn’t matter.

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9) on



बता दें, अक्षय कुमार, अनुष्का शर्मा, वरुण धवन, सोनम कपूर, राजकुमार राव, कार्तिक आर्यन, करण जौहर, भूषण कुमार समेत फिल्म उद्योग की कई हस्तियों ने विभिन्न राहत कोषों में दान किया है।
अक्षय कुमार के 25 करोड़ दान पर अमिताभ बच्चन का ट्वीट! भड़के सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स

स्पेशल ऑप्स रिव्यू : स्पेशल है यह ऑपरेशन

हाय गजब, ऐसा चुटकुला तो कहीं नहीं पढ़ा...

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सलमान खान के भतीजे अब्दुल्लाह खान का निधन, परिवार में छाया शोक

