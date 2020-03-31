कोरोना वायरस से जंग के लिए लता मंगेशकर ने दिए 25 लाख; प्रियंका, कैटरीना और विक्की कौशल भी आए आगे

नमस्कार.आपण आपल्या सरकारला या कठिण प्रसंगी मदत करणे हे आपले कर्तव्य आहे. मी माझ्या तर्फ़े मुख्यमंत्री सहाय्यता निधीला २५ लाख रुपये देत आहे. माझी सर्वांना नम्र विनंती आहे की सरकारच्या क़ोरोना विरोधी लढ्यात आपण सुद्धा सरकारला यथाशक्ति मदत करावी.— Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) March 31, 2020
Nick and I have donated to these charities: @unicef, @FeedingAmerica, @goonj, #DoctorsWithoutBorders, @nokidhungry, @GiveIndia, and @sagaftra, #IAHV, #Aseema, and #PMCARES fund.— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 31, 2020
#StayHomeStaySafeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/lTl8MoSYNM— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 31, 2020
Jisse darte thhey wohi baat ho gayi!!!! Aahh haa haa haaaaahaaaaaaa...... couldn’t muster up the courage to face the wrath outside. Called up the DCs to help out. We’ve collected some stuff to send to vile parle. Near number 5 petrol pump there are a lot of people in desperate need for food. Music is mine. Any others out there??? Keep doing the work..chhota bada doesn’t matter.